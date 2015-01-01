पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:एक जनवरी से निजामुद्दीन- जबलपुर 55 मिनट पहले आएगी

  • जबलपुर- निजामुद्दीन 25 मिनट देरी से पहुंचेगी

यदि जबलपुर-निजामुद्दीन एवं जबलपुर-अजमेर ट्रेन में यात्रा करने का प्रोग्राम बना रहे हैं तो इन दोनों ट्रेनों का नया टाइम टेबल जरूर देख लें, क्योंकि रेलवे द्वारा इन दोनों ट्रेनों की समय-सारणी में संशोधन किया है। इनमें से जबलपुर-निजामुद्दीन का समय आगामी 1 जनवरी 2020 से बदल जाएगा। वहीं जबलपुर-अजमेर ट्रेन का टाइम टेबल 12 दिसंबर से बदल गया है। निजामुद्दीन-जबलपुर ट्रेन का टाइम टेबल में 55 मिनट पहले तो जबलपुर निजामुद्दीन के टाइम से 25 मिनट बाद दमोह आएगी।

जानकारी के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 02181 जबलपुर निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस वर्तमान में प्रतिदिन शाम 6 बजे दमोह पहुंचती है, लेकिन आगमी 1 जनवरी 2021 से यह ट्रेन रोजाना शाम 6.25 बजे दमोह पहुंचेगी और पांच मिनिट रुकने के बाद 2.30 बजे सागर की ओर रवाना हो जाती है। इस तरह इस ट्रेन अब रोजाना 25 मिनट देरी से आएगी। इसी तरह गाड़ी संख्या 02182 निजामुद्दीन-जबलपुर ट्रेन वर्तमान में रात 4.50 बजे दमोह आती है। लेकिन अब यह ट्रेन प्रतिदिन रात 3.55 बजे दमोह पहुंचेगी और पांच मिनट रुकने के बाद 4 बजे जबलपुर की ओर रवाना होगी।

जबलपुर-अजमेर का समय भी बदला: रेलवे द्वारा जबलपुर-अजमेर ट्रेन के टाइम-टेबल में 11 दिसंबर से बदल दिया गया है। गाड़ी संख्या 02281 जबलपुर-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन वर्तमान में रात 11.40 बजे दमोह आती थी। लेकिन लेकिन अब यह ट्रेन रात रात 11.50 बजे दमोह आने लगी है। इस ट्रेन का दमोह में पांच मिनिट का स्टॉपेज है। इसी तरह वहीं गाड़ी संख्या 02282 अजमेर-जबलपुर अभी सुबह 5.20 बजे दमोह आती है। लेकिन अब यह ट्रेन आगामी सुबह 5.15 बजे कर दिया गया है।

दो ट्रेनों का समय बदला

गाड़ी संख्या 02181 एवं 02182 जबलपुर-निजामुद्दीन,-जबलपुर स्पेशल सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस में आगामी 1 जनवरी से संशोधित टाइम-टेबल से चलेगी। वहीं गाड़ी संख्या 02281 एवं 02282 जबलपुर-अजमेर-जबलपुर का 11 दिसंबर से संशोधित टाइम-टेबल के अनुसार चलने लगेगी। - प्रियंका दीक्षित, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी, पमरे

