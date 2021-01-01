पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हम भारत के लोग:अफसर नहीं दिला पाए ग्रेच्युटी, रिटायर्ड शिक्षक गए कोर्ट, मिले 4 लाख

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • आयुक्त से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री तक शिकायत की, सैकड़ों बार अधिकारियों के चक्कर लगाए, 20 साल पहले बाबू को रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ाया था जिससे बाबू ने रोक दी थी ग्रेच्युटी की राशि

एक रिटायर्ड शिक्षक को अपने ही विभाग के प्राचार्य एवं बाबू की मनमानी से जब पेंशन की पूरी राशि नहीं मिली तो लगातार चार साल तक अधिकारियों के चक्कर काटने पड़े, लेकिन उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और अंतत: उन्हें विभाग द्वारा पेंशन की पूरी राशि का भुगतान करना पड़ा।

शासकीय सरदार पटेल स्कूल में पदस्थ रिटायर्ड शिक्षक रामचंद्र सिंह सन्यासी ने बताया कि 29 फरवरी 2016 को वह रिटायर हो गए थे। शासकीय नियमों के अनुसार रिटायरमेंट के समय ही ग्रेच्युटी, बीमा, एरियर्स का भुगतान हो जाना चाहिए, लेकिन स्कूल के बाबू द्वारा जानबूझकर उनकी सेवा पुस्तिका में गबन लिखकर मुझे मिलने वाली ग्रेच्युटी की 4 लाख रुपए की राशि रोक ली गई।

जब मैंने इस मामले को लेकर तत्कालीन प्राचार्य, डीईओ को आवेदन दिया तो उन्होंने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने संयुक्त संचालक के पास जाकर आरटीआई लगाई कि मुझ पर किस आधार पर गबन के आरोप लगाए गए हैं।

बाबू द्वारा सेवा पुस्तिका में गलत जानकारी अंकित कर दी गई थी
वहां से जांच हुई तो सामने आया कि बाबू द्वारा अनावश्यक रूप से सेवापुस्तिका में गलत जानकारी अंकित कर दी गई है। इसके बाद भी उनकी राशि का भुगतान नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री, लोक शिक्षा आयुक्त, संयुक्त संचालक, सीएम हेल्पलाइन में कई बार शिकायतें कीं। जिसकी जांच हुई तो विभाग को पूरी राशि का भुगतान कराने का आदेश हुआ। बमुश्किल से उन्हें ग्रेच्युटी की शेष 4 लाख की राशि मिली।

हाईकोर्ट की शरण लेनी पड़ी, कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में विभाग को आदेश दिया कि एरियर्स का ब्याज सहित शीघ्र भुगतान हो
इसके बाद भी एरियर्स की राशि का भुगतान भी स्कूल के प्राचार्य व बाबू द्वारा नहीं दिया गया। जिसको लेकर मुझे हाइकोर्ट की शरण लेनी पड़ी। कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में विभाग को आदेश दिया कि इनका एरियर्स का ब्याज सहित शीघ्र भुगतान हो। जिसके बाद विभाग द्वारा प्रथम नियुक्ति दिनांक से रिटायरमेंट की तारीख तक की कुल 10 लाख रुपए की राशि का भुगतान किया गया। इसका फायदा यह हुआ कि स्कूल के पांच अन्य शिक्षकों को रिटायरमेंट के बाद यह राशि तत्काल मिल गई। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे जैसे दर्जनों शिक्षक हैं, जिन्हें प्राचार्य व बाबू द्वारा किसी न किसी तरह परेशान किया जा रहा है। अब वह ऐसे अन्य शिक्षकों के संघर्ष के लिए भी उनके साथ खड़े होकर लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं।

वर्ष 2000 में डीईओ कार्यालय के बाबू ने उनसे 5 हजार की रिश्वत मांगी थी, उन्होंने लोकायुक्त को सूचना देकर रंगे हाथों पकड़वाया था
रिटायर शिक्षक सन्यासी ने बताया कि वह शिक्षक के साथ साहित्यकार भी हैं। किसी ने उनकी शिकायत कर दी कि वह शासकीय पद पर होते हुए अखबारों में लेख छपवाते हैं। इस मामले की जांच हुई तो पाया कि साहित्यकार समाजहित में लेख लिखता है, इसलिए वह शासकीय पद पर रहते हुए लेख लिख सकता है। लेकिन इस शिकायत का बहाना बनाकर वर्ष 2000 में डीईओ कार्यालय के बाबू सुदामा वर्दिया ने उनसे 5 हजार की रिश्वत मांगी थी। जिसे उन्होंने लोकायुक्त को सूचना देकर रंगे हाथों पकड़वाया था। जिसे न्यायालय द्वारा एक साल का कारावास व जुर्माना की सजा से दंडित किया गया था। साथ ही विभाग ने उसे नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया था। इसी बात को लेकर सरदार पटेल स्कूल का बाबू मुझसे द्वेष रखता था और मेरी सेवा पुस्तिका में गलत जानकारी अंकित कर राशि रोक दी थी।

