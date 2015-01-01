पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जीवाड़ा:मंत्रालय के नाम पर जारी हुआ आदेश, संदेह पर जांच कराई तो निकला फर्जी

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सौर दीपक वितरण सूची हासिल करने जारी किया गया आदेश

पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास विभाग व पंचायतराज संचालनालय की ओर से जारी किया गया एक आदेश से जिला पंचायत और ग्राम पंचायतों में असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है। आदेश में सरपंच और जिला पंचायत सीईओ को ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर ऐसे विद्यार्थियों की सूची उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कहा गया है, जो बिजली की रोशनी न होने के चलते पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को निशुल्क सौर अध्ययन लैम्प उपलब्ध कराने का उल्लेख आदेश में किया गया जैसे ही यह कथित आदेश जनपदों तक पहुंचा और जिला पंचायत सीईओ को यह पत्र हाथ लगा तो उन्होंने भोपाल संचालनालय से इसकी जानकारी जुटाई, तो अधिकारियों ने ऐसा कोई भी आदेश जारी न करने की बात कही है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि पत्र में बाकायदा क्रमांक, सील और संयुक्त संचालक के हस्ताक्षर भी हैं, जिस पर सरपंच ने इसे असली आदेश मान लिया और जानकारी जुटाना प्रारंभ करा दिया।

दअरसल यह पत्र विभाग की ओर से 9 अक्टूबर 2020 काे जारी होना बताया जा रहा है। पत्र में सभी जिला पंचायत सीईओ को बताया गया कि है कि शासन स्तर पर विद्यार्थियों का सत्यापन और सूचीवार जानकारी जुटाने के लिए शासन स्तर पर अशासकीय कर्मचारियों की सहभागिता सुनिश्चत की गई है। अशासकीय ग्राम पंचायतों से विद्यार्थियों की सूची ग्राम पंचायत से प्राप्त करेंगे और विद्यार्थी सत्यापन का काम किया जाएगा।

सारी सूची जिला पंचायत को प्राप्त कराई जाएगी। आदेश में 15 नवंबर 2020 तक ग्राम पंचायतों से सारी सूची प्राप्त कराने को कहा गया है। यह भी उल्लेख किया गया है कि जानकारी समय पर प्राप्त कराई जाए, ताकि विद्यार्थियों को निर्धारित समय पर निशुल्क सौर अध्ययन दीपक उपलब्ध कराए जाएं।

जब जिला पंचायत सीईओ डाॅ. गिरीश मिश्रा के पास यह आदेश पहुंचा तो उन्होंने इसकी पुष्टि कराई तो पता चला कि ऐसा कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है। दो तरह की सीलों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, जबकि आजकल आदेश में सील का इस्तेमाल नहीं होता है।

पत्र में पहले समस्त सरपंच और फिर जिला पंचायत सीईओ का नाम रखा गया है। जबकि आदेश में सबसे पहले जिला पंचायत सीईओ, जनपद सीईओ, सचिव और फिर सरपंच के नाम का उल्लेख होता है। मगर आदेश में सबसे पहले सरपंच का उल्लेख किया गया है।

मैंने पुष्टि करा ली है

जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. गिरीश मिश्रा ने बताया कि उन्होंने आदेश की जानकारी भोपाल से जुटाई है। वहां से ऐसा कोई भी आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है। पूरा का पूरा आदेश फर्जी है। सभी सरपंच और जनपद सीईओ को जानकारी देने से रोका गया है।

फर्जी पाया गया है आदेश

जबेरा जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ अवधेश सिंह का कहना है कि उन्हें ऐसा कोई आदेश भोपाल से नहीं मिला है और न ही जिला पंचायत से कोई आदेश प्राप्त हुआ है। जो आदेश जारी होना बताया गया जा रहा है, वह फर्जी है। इसकी जांच कराई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें