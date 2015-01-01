पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेट-लतीफी:16 नवंबर से शुरू होनी थी धान की खरीदी, अभी तक खरीदी केंद्र ही निर्धारित नहीं किए

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में समय पर खरीदी केंद्र बनाने व व्यवस्थाओं के दिए थे निर्देश

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए इस बार फिर किसानों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। जिले में 16 नवंबर से धान खरीदी का कार्य शुरू किया जाना था, लेकिन जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही से अभी तक धान खरीदी केंद्रों का निर्धारण भी नहीं हो पाया है। जिला प्रशासन अभी तक यह तय नहीं कर पाया है कि इस बार जिले में कितने धान खरीदी केंद्र बनाए जाना है।

जबकि 20 दिन पहले जिला स्तरीय समिति की बैठक में समय-सीमा में धान खरीदी केंद्रों को बनाने सहित सभी तरह की व्यवस्थाएं करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इधर जिला फूड विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी तक 35 धान खरीदी केंद्र निर्धारित किए गए हैं, लेकिन अभी फाइनल सूची तैयार नहीं हुई है, क्योंकि इन केंद्रों में कमियां पाए जाने की वजह से इन्हें बदला भी जा सकता है।

इधर जिला सहकारी बैंक द्वारा जिले में 30 खरीदी केंद्रों की सूची जारी की है, लेकिन जब तक फूड विभाग इसमें मुहर नहीं लगाएगा, तब तक इन केंद्रों को भी फाइनल नहीं कहा जा सकता है। इधर समय पर खरीदी केंद्रों का निर्धारण न होने का फायदा उठाकर व्यापारियों द्वारा किसानों के पास जाकर कम दाम में धान खरीदी की जा रही है। जिससे किसानों को नुकसान हो रहा है।

स्वयं के सर्वेयर रखेंगी समितियां

इस बार शासन के सख्त निर्देश हैं कि केवल गुणवत्तायुक्त धान ही खरीदी जाएगी। इसके लिए सभी केंद्रों पर सर्वेयर रखे जाएंगे। लेकिन फूड विभाग के पास इतने सर्वेयर ही नहीं हैं कि वह सभी केंद्रों में रखे जा सकें। इसके लिए समितियों व स्वसहायता समूहों को अधिकार दिए गए हैं कि वह स्वेच्छा से सर्वेयर रख सकेंगे, लेकिन किन-किन लोगों को सर्वेयर पद पर रखा जा सकता है, इसके लिए किसी के पास कोई पैमाना ही नहीं है। ऐसे में गुणवत्तायुक्त खरीदी कैसे हो सकेगी। यह सवाल उठता है।

इस बार 53 रुपए का इजाफा

बीते साल 1815 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान का समर्थन मूल्य था, जो इस बार बढ़कर 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल हो गया है। इस तरह इस बार किसानों को बीते साल की अपेक्षा 53 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल का इजाफा होगा। भारतीय किसान संघ के मीडिया प्रभारी राम मिलन पटेल ने बताया कि समय पर खरीदी शुरू न होने से किसानों द्वारा व्यापारियों को अपनी उपज बेची जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा शासन द्वारा धान का जो समर्थन मूल्य तय किया गया है, वह कम है। जिस तरह अब फसलों की लागत बढ़ रही है, उस हिसाब से किसानों को अपनी उपज का उचित मूल्य नहीं मिल रहा है।

सीधी बात : बीके सिंह, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी

जिले में 16 नवंबर से धान खरीदी होना थी, क्यों नहीं हुई।
- अभी तक धान खरीदी केंद्र निर्धारित नहीं हुए, इसलिए खरीदी शुरू नहीं हुई।
कलेक्टर ने समय पर केंद्रों के निर्धारण के निर्देश दिए थे, फिर क्यों नहीं बने।
- बीते साल के केंद्रों में कई कमियां हैं, इस वजह से देरी हुई।
केंद्रों की सूची कब तक जारी होगी।
- फाइनल लिस्ट बनाकर भोपाल भेजी गई है। आज, कल में आ जाएगी।

किसानों के नाम पर व्यापारियों ने कराया फर्जी पंजीयन, हुई एफआईआर

जिले के जबेरा, तेंदूखेड़ा, दमोह एवं पटेरा ब्लॉक में धान की खेती होती है। इन चारों ब्लाकों में करीब 18 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था। कुछ किसानों ने स्वयं ही ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराया था, लेकिन जब इन किसानों का सत्यापन किया गया तो करीब 50 से अधिक किसानों के पंजीयन फर्जी पाए गए।

पिछले दिनों इस संबंध में कुछ किसानों द्वारा कलेक्टर से शिकायत की गई थी। मामला सामने आने के बाद जांच भी कराई गई। जिसके बाद कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जा चुकी है। ऐसे में यह बात सामने आ रही है कि इस बार भी कुछ व्यापारियों द्वारा किसानों के नाम पर पंजीयन कराकर धान विक्रय की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें