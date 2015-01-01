पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:पंचायत करा रही बाल श्रमिकों से मजदूरी

मड़ियादो3 घंटे पहले
  • पन्ना रिजर्व फारेस्ट के अधिकारियों व पंचायत की मिली भगत से हो रहा वन के पत्थरों का दोहन

पन्ना रिजर्व फॉरेस्ट के क्षेत्र में वाहनों व जानवरों तक को दाखिल होने के लिए कठोर कानून है। रिजर्व क्षेत्र में लकड़ी, रेत व पत्थर कोई भी इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकता है। इसके बावजूद भी यहां के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी की मिलीभगत से बहुमुल्य संपदा का दोहन किया जा रहा है।

हटा जनपद अंतर्गत ग्राम नारायणपुरा में मनरेगा के तहत गरीब जनता को कार्य उपलब्ध कराने शासन द्वारा करीब 10 लाख रुपए से खकरी का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। लेकिन पंचायत द्वारा राशि हड़पने के चलते पन्ना रिजर्व के अधिकारियों से मिली भगत कर ली गई है। जिससे रिजर्व क्षेत्र का पत्थर उठाकर उससे खकरी का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौन हैं। मौके पर मजदूरों से जानकारी ली तो बताया कि पन्ना रिजर्व के अधिकारियों की यदि मिली भगत नही होती तो हम लोग तो यहां का एक पत्थर भी नहीं उठा सकते थे। और यहां तो हजारों ट्राली पत्थर जंगल का लग रहा है।

हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि खखरी निर्माण को मौके पर जाकर देखा तो वहां पर नाबालिग लड़के व लड़कियां भो काम कर रहे थे। नाबालिग लक्ष्मी आदिवासी से जब उसकी उम्र पूछी तो 13 वर्ष बताई। लेकिन जब अन्य नाबालिग से नाम व उम्र जानने की कोशिश की तो कहा गया कि सरपंच से जाकर जानकारी ले लो।

मुझसे अनुमति नहीं ली है
मुझसे नारायणपुरा पंचायत द्वारा पत्थरों को निकालने के संबंध में कोई अनुमति नहीं ली गई है इसलिए इस संबंध में मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। मैं इस संबंध में अपने डिप्टी अधिकारी से बात करता हूं।
हृदेशहरि भार्गव, फोरेस्ट अधिकारी

पन्ना रिजर्व हम क्या करें
सरपंच लक्ष्मी यादव का कहना है कि हमने पन्ना रिजर्व फारेस्ट अधिकारियों से पत्थर निकालने की अनुमति ले ली है। हाजिरी माता पिता की डाली है। उनकी जगह यदि उनके नाबालिग बच्चे कार्य कर रहे थे तो हम क्या करें।

