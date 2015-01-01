पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक की टक्कर से यात्री बस पलटी, 20 घायल

तेंदूखेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • नरगुवां के पास हुआ हादसा, 3 जबलपुर रेफर

नगर से लगभग पांच किमी दूर ग्राम नरगुवां के आगे सोमवार की सुबह 9 बजे एक यात्री बस और मालवाहक ट्रक की आमने-सामने से टक्कर हो गई। हादसा इतना जोरदार था कि बस सड़क से नीचे जाकर पलट गई। जिससे बस में सवार लगभग 20 लोगों को गंभीर चोटें आईं हैं। जिनमें से 3 को जबलपुर मेडीकल कॉलेज रेफर किया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार बालाजी ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी की बस नंबर एमपी 34 पी 0195 को जो सैलवाड़ा से तारादेही जा रही थी उसे सुबह 9 बजे नरगुवां के पास तेंदूखेड़ा से जबलपुर की ओर जा रहे ट्रक क्रमांक एमपी 06 जीए 2100 ने सामने से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बस सड़क से उतरकर पलट गई। बस में सवार 20 यात्रियों को गंभीर चोटें भी आई हैं। टक्कर होने के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। इस हादसे के बाद करीब एक घंटे तक सड़क पर जाम लग गया। तेंदूखेड़ा पुलिस ने जेसीबी से ट्रक को किनारे कर वाहनों का आवागमन चालू कराया।

ये हुए घायल: हादसे में बस में सवार गोरी बाई पति रामदयाल आदिवासी 60 निवासी महगुवांकला, अनिता पति बलिराम आदिवासी 28 निवासी डोगा सर्रा, जनक पति भीकम ठाकुर 60 पाठादो, नवन पिता बब्बू आदिवासी 28 झापन, हल्ली पति परमू आदिवासी 45 निवासी रामादेही, रेखाबाई पति रामसिंह यादव 35 निवासी धनगौर, भूरी बाई पति होरीलाल यादव 65 धनगौर, प्रकाश पिता भूलसिंह 42 महगुवांकला, सरोज पति मुकेश यादव 30 धनगौर, पानबाई पति नन्हेंभाई यादव 70 निवासी धनगौर, गुड्डा पिता विट्टू बंशकार 48 सैलवाड़ा, रेश्मा पिता कल्लू यादव 17 निवासी रिचकुड़ी, पार्वती पति कल्लू यादव 40 निवासी रिचकुड़ी, रामनाथ पिता प्यारे लाल 65 मंहगुवाकंला को चोटें आई हैं। जिनमें से बत्तो बाई पति हरिराम अहिरवार 60 निवासी सलैया, गुड्ड़ा पिता नत्थू वेन 40 सैंलवाड़ा, कविता पिता नूर सिंह आदिवासी 20 रिचकुड़ी को गंभीर चोटें आने के कारण जबलपुर मेडीकल काॅलेज रेफर कर दिया। तेंदूखेडा पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर मामले की जांच कर रही है।

