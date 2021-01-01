पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनसुनवाई:लखनी के लोग पानी को परेशान, नलजल योजना चालू करने की लगाई गुहार

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टोरेट जनसुनवाई में मंगलवार को जिले के विभिन्न ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों व शहर से आए लोगों ने समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए आवेदन दिए। ग्राम पंचायत सिमरी जालम सिंह के ग्राम लखनी से आए लोगों ने बताया कि कई वर्षों से गांव के लोग पीने के पानी के लिए परेशान हैं, ग्राम में नलजल योजना केवल कागजों तक ही सीमित है। यहां पर पानी की कोई सप्लाई नहीं है। इसकी जांच कराकर गांव में पानी की समस्या का निराकरण कराया जाए।

आवेदन देते समय नारायण सिंह, रमाकांत राय, नर्मदा राय, विंद्रावन, धनप्रसाद, राघवेंद्र, शत्रुघ्न सहित अन्य लोग शामिल रहे। वहीं स्वसहायता समूहों के अंतर्गत मध्यान्ह भोजन बनाने वाली रसोईयों को छह माह से मानदेय नहीं मिला है। तेजगढ़ क्षेत्र की रसोईयों ने ज्ञापन देते हुए बताया छह माह से मानदेय नहीं दिया है। जिससे परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़ रही है। मानदेय दिलाया जाए।

शासकीय अस्पताल निर्माण की स्वीकृति दिलाई जाए

ग्राम पंचायत फुटेराकलां सचिव सुधीर सिंह राजपूत ने जनसुनवाई में आवेदन दिया है जिसमें शासकीय अस्पताल निर्माण की स्वीकृति की मांग की गई है। आवेदन में कहा गया है कि शासकीय अस्पताल क्षतिग्रस्त है। सन 2015 में ग्राम रूपरानी पति स्व. शंकरलाल रैकवार द्वारा 44000 वर्गफुट भूमि शासकीय अस्पताल के लिए दान की गई थी जो राजस्व में दर्ज है। अस्पताल के नवीन भवन निर्माण की स्वीकृति प्रदान की जाए।

साथ ही अवैध कब्जा हटाने की मांग को लेकर निजी स्कूल संचालक द्वारा आवेदन दिया गया है जिसमें कहा गया कि स्कूल भवन के लिए रामप्रसाद रैकवार द्वारा जमीन दान में दी गई थी उस जमीन से मेन रोड से लगी शासकीय भूमि पर अब्दुल कलाम अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर अपनी दुकान संचालित कर रहे हैं जिससे रास्ता बाधित है। शाला भवन निर्माण किया जाना संभव नहीं है अत: कब्जा मुक्त कराया जाए। इसके अलावा मांस मटन की दुकानें हटवाने की मांग की गई है।

आवास योजना का लाभ दिलाने की मांग

ग्राम भीलमपुर ग्राम पंचायत भीलमपुर से आए लोगों ने बताया कि ग्राम के लोगों को आवास योजना का लाभ नहीं मिला है। जबकि चुनाव के समय जनप्रतिनिधि हाथ जोड़कर वोट मांगते हैं चुनाव के बाद कोई भी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं दिला रहा है। आदिवासी महिलाओं ने कहा हम लोगों को पानी की समस्या है कुटीर नहीं मिल रही है। लेकिन कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser