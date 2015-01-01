पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये गलत है:बस के अंदर से सामने आई लापरवाही की तस्वीर, यात्रियों के बीच में न दो गज की दूरी और न मास्क

दमोह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना का संक्रमण धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है
  • पहले 2242 मरीजों तक आंकड़ा पहुंचा, अब केवल 206 बचे

भीड़ बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है, भीड़ के चलते बस संचालक कोरोना के संक्रमण को भूल गए हैं। वे यात्रियों को ठसाठस बसों में भर रहे हैं। इस बीच यात्री न तो मास्क का ध्यान रखते हैं और न ही दो गज की दूरी का। अमूमन हर बस का यही हाल है।

खासकर जबलपुर, कटनी, छतरपुर, टीकमगढ़ रूट की बसों में क्षमता से ज्यादा सवारियां बैठाई जा रही है छतरपुर बटियागढ़ मार्ग से दमोह आने वाली एक बस में यात्रा कर रहे यात्रियों की परेशानी और लापरवाही की फोटो बृजेश दमोही ने खींचकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर दी।

इस फोटो में साफ दिख रहा है बस संचालक किस तरह लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं और क्षमता से ज्यादा सवारियां बैठा रहे हैं। पिछले पखवाड़ा ही कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने यात्री बसों में सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने और यात्रियों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया था। लेकिन कलेक्टर के आदेश का पालन नहीं हो रहा है।

जिले में 206 एक्टिव मरीज

जिले में अब तक 2242 से अधिक कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। 86 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. संगीता त्रिवेदी का कहना है कि जब तक दवाई नहीं बनी है तब तक मास्क ही दवाई है। संक्रमण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाना जरूरी है और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करना जरूरी है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 39 हजार 163 सेंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 38 हजार 767 की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई है। जबकि 206 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

बसों में 80 फीसदी यात्री बिना मास्क

मंगलवार को भास्कर ने शहर के बस स्टैंड का जायजा लिया तो बसों में यात्री बिना मास्क के यात्रा करते नजर आए। दोपहर 1 बजकर 20 मिनट पर सरकारी बस स्टैंड पर जबलपुर जाने वाली बस के पास यात्रियों की भीड़ लगी थी लेकिन एक दो यात्रियों को छोड़कर किसी भी यात्री के चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं था। बस कंडक्टर बिना मास्क यात्रियों को टिकट मुहैया करा रहा था।

प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड पर दोपहर 1 बजकर 20 मिनट पर टीकमगढ़ जाने वाली बस में आगे की सीटों पर बिना मास्क लगाए यात्री बैठे थे और सोशल डिस्टेंस बिल्कुल नहीं था। इसी प्रकार पीछे की सीटों पर बिना मास्क लगाए यात्री सवार थे बीच की सीटों पर एक दो यात्री मास्क लगाए थे।

इसके पहले प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड से कटनी जाने वाली बस में क्षमता से ज्यादा सवारियां बैठाई गई और 80 प्रतिशत यात्री बिना मास्क के ही यात्रा कर रहे थे। ग्रामीण अंचलों में जाने वाली बसों में सवार यात्री बिल्कुल भी सतर्कता नहीं बरत रहे हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सावधानी व उपाय नहीं अपनाए जा रहे हैं। सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग तो किसी भी बस में नहीं किया जा रहा है। जबकि कलेक्टर ने स्पष्ट निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि बसों में सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग किया जाए। लोगों को भी जागरूक किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना संक्रमण का दूसरा दौर शुरू हो सकता है इसलिए सावधानी ही बचाव है।

यात्री नहीं कर रहे कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन

बस ऑपरेटर यूनियन के सचिव शमीम कुरैशी का कहना है कि शासन की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ही बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है कुछ रूटों पर ही बसों में सवारियां पूरी मिल रही है लेकिन अधिकांश रूटों की बसों में कम सवारियां ही बैठ रही हैं। स्टाॅफ द्वारा गाइड लाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है यात्रियों को मास्क लगाना चाहिए इसके लिए स्टॉफ से कहा गया है लेकिन यात्री पालन नहीं करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें