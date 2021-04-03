पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रिश्वत लेने के मामले की अग्रिम जमानत के लिए गुहार, कोर्ट ने देने वाले को भी ठहराया दोषी, केस

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
पिता ने अपने बेटों के नौकरी लगवाने अपने भांजे को दो लाख रुपए दिए और भांजे ने पैसा लेकर नौकरी लगने के फर्जी आदेश डाक के माध्यम से थमा दिए। जब फर्जीवाड़ा की पोल खुली तो पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराकर भांजे पर 420 का मामला दर्ज कराया दिया। इसके बाद भांजा अग्रिम जमानत के लिए कोर्ट पहुंचा तो कोर्ट ने अग्रिम जमानत खारिज कर दोनों को गलत ठहराकर आवेदक के विरूद्ध मामले की जांचकर मामला दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए हैं। जिस पर जबेरा पुलिस ने आवेदक पर भी मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ज्ञात हो कि जबेरा निवासी केशव प्रसाद शर्मा ने अपने दोनो बेटों की नौकरी लगवाने के लिए नरसिंहपुर जिले के गाडरवाड़ा निवासी अपने भांजे दीपू शर्मा से बात की। भांजे दीपू ने अपने मामा केशव शर्मा से कहा कि दो लाख रुपए में दोनों बेटों को नौकरी मिल जाएगी। भांजे दीपू ने अपने मामा से दो लाख रुपए लेकर कुछ दिनों के बाद डाक से दोनों बेटों के ज्वाइनिंग लेटर उनके पास भिजवा दिए। आरोपित दीपू शर्मा ने अपने मामा से कहा कि भोपाल जाकर तय पते पर मौजूद कार्यालय में अपनी ज्वाइनिंग कर लें। जब केशव शर्मा के दोनों बेटों ने भोपाल जाकर तय पते पर ज्वाइनिंग करने पहुंचे तो पता चला कि वहा उस नाम से कोई भी कार्यालय नहीं हैं।

आपस आकर बेटों ने यह जानकारी अपने पिता को दी जिसके बाद केशव शर्मा अपने भांजे दीपू के पास गाडरवारा पहुंचे जहां उनका भांजा नहीं मिला जिसके बाद गाड़रवारा के थाने में जाकर पूरी जानकारी देते हुए अपने भांजे की शिकायत कर दी। जिसपर गाडरवारा पुलिस ने शून्य पर मामला दर्ज करते हुए मामले को जबेरा थाना पर स्थानांतरित कर दिया। एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद दीपू शर्मा फरार हो गया। दीपू शर्मा ने दिसंबर की अंतिम सप्ताह में हाईकोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत के लिए अर्जी कर दी जिसे खारिज कर दिया।

हाईकोर्ट ने पुलिस को आदेश देकर मामले की जांचकर आवेदक के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज करने के दिए आदेश
इस मामले में एसडीओपी अशोक चौरसिया ने बताया है कि कोर्ट ने रिश्वत देने लेने वाले को एवं रिश्वत देने वाले को भी दोषी ठहराया है। साथ ही हाई कोर्ट ने पुलिस को आदेश देकर मामले की जांचकर आवेदक के विरूद्ध मामला पंजीबद्ध करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर शिकायतकर्ता केशव शर्मा को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है। साथ ही जबेरा पुलिस ने आवेदक के खिलाफ 6 जनवरी को अपराध दर्ज कर लिया।

अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर गिरा बाइक सवार

तेंदूखेड़ा/हर्रई| बुधवार को ग्राम तेजगढ़ ओर करौंदी पड़रिया के बीच बन रहे नवनिर्माण सीसी सड़क पर एक बाइक सवार अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गया। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जानकारी अनुसार जयंत चौरसिया 30 निवासी दमोह तेंदूखेड़ा से पान बेचकर दमोह अपने घर वापस जा रहा था। उसी समय तेजगढ़ और करौदी पड़रिया के बीच युवक की बाइक अनियंत्रित हो गई। जिससे युवक सड़क पर गिर गया। गंभीर घायल होने के कारण डायल हंड्रेड की मदद से युवक को जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

