पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ड्रग्स से मौत का मामला:पुलिस ने नरसिंहपुर में दी दबिश, दो ड्रग्स सप्लायर गायब, दमोह में दुकान बंद करके भागा माफिया

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ड्रग्स केस में नाम सामने आने के बाद दुकानदार दुकान बंद करके लापता
  • नरसिंहपुर से जुड़ा है दमोह में ड्रग्स सप्लाई का कनेक्शन

शहर में ड्रग्स से दो युवकों के मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने एक नाबालिग सहित पांच आरोपियों को पकड़ने के बाद अब नेटवर्क का पता लगाने में जुटी है। दमोह में ड्रग्स सप्लाई का सीधा कनेक्शन नरसिंहपुर से जुड़ गया है। वहां के दो माफिया दमोह में ड्रग्स सप्लाई करते थे और उनसे दमोह के दो सप्लायर खेप लेकर आते थे और दमोह में सप्लाई करते थे।

इसमें जबलपुर नाका पर पान की दुकान संचालित करने वाले देवेंद्र चौरसिया का नाम सामने आया है। मोहित सैनी की मौत के बाद रुपेश सोनी की मौत होने के तुरंत बाद से देवेंद्र चौरसिया फरार हो गया। गुरुवार को कोतवाली पुलिस ने दबिश दी, लेकिन आरोपी हाथ नहीं लगा। इधर सागर नाका पुलिस ने रिमांड पर लिए गए नरसिंहपुर के एक सप्लायर और अनिकेत मिश्रा से पूछताछ में बड़े नेटवर्क का पता चला है। जिसकी खोजबीन में पुलिस जुट गई है।

पुलिस ने पहले भी देवेंद्र चौरसिया को पकड़कर छोड़ दिया था, अब तलाश में जुटी

कोतवाली पुलिस ने ड्रग्स का ओवर डोज इंजेक्शन लेने से रुपेश सोनी की मौत के बाद राजू नारियल, शिवम ठाकुर और एक अन्य को पकड़ने के बाद उनसे पूछताछ करके उन्हें जेल भेज दिया है। ड्रग्स सप्लाई के मामले में देवेंद्र चौरसिया का नाम सामने आया।

हैरानी की बात यह है कि इससे पहले भी पुलिस ने देवेंद्र चौरसिया को पकड़कर छोड़ दिया था। उसने पुूलिस को बताया था कि पहले वह ड्रग्स सप्लाई करता था, लेकिन अब नहीं करता है, लेकिन जब तीन गुल्ली निवासी रुपेश सोनी की मौत हुई और पड़ताल में उसका नाम आया तो मौके का फायदा उठाकर देवेंद्र भाग गया। पुलिस उसकी पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है, दो बार दबिश देने के बाद भी आरोपी हाथ नहीं लगा।

दो माफिया हाथ नहीं लगे

सागर नाका चौकी पुलिस ने नरसिंहप़ुर निवासी डॉक्टर उर्फ कुसुम रजक नामक युवक सप्लायर को पकड़ा है। आरोपी से पूछताछ में पता चला कि वह नरसिंहप़ुर में दो माफियाओं से सप्लाई लेता और सप्लाई करता था, पुलिस ने गुरुवार को वहां पर दबिश दी, लेकिन आरोपी हाथ नहीं लगे। जैसे ही मामला उजागर हुआ, वहां से आरोपी भाग गए हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस के हाथ में मुख्य सप्लायर नहीं लग सके हैं।

हालांकि पूछताछ में यह बात सामने आई है कि अनिकेत मिश्रा और मोहित सैनी संपर्क में आने वाले युवाओं को ड्रग्स की सप्लाई करते थे। अनिकेत ने इस बात को स्वीकार किया है। पुलिस अब देवेंद्र चौरसिया और नरसिंहपुर के दो मुख्य सप्लायर की तलाश में जुट गई है। दमोह और नरसिंहपुर में पुलिस माफिया को तलाशने में जुटी है, मगर सफलता नहीं मिली। एसपी हेमंत चौहान ने बताया कि देवेंद्र चौरसिया की तलाश में टीम लगी हुई है। इस मामले का खुलासा करने के लिए टीमें लगी हुईं हैं। जल्द ही पूरा मामला सामने आएगा।

मामला संदिग्ध: जिला अस्पताल में बुधवार की रात जिस युवक ने चिल्ला चिल्लाकर बोला मुझे ड्रग्स का इंजेक्शन दिया गया है उसने गुरूवार को कोतवाली में बताया कि वह शराब पिए था। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में युवक अपने माता पिता और परिजनों सहित पूरे स्टाफ और डॉक्टर के सामने चिल्ला रहा था कि वह ड्रग्स का नशा किए है उसे दो-तीन लड़कों ने इंजेक्शन दिया है।

इस बीच हर्षवर्धन पटेल नाम के किसी आरक्षक ने मोबाइल में उसकी वीडियो बनाकर रिकार्डिंग भी की थी। परिजनों ने दो लड़कों के द्वारा घर के बाहर युवक कोदमोह। जिला अस्पताल में बुधवार की रात जिस युवक ने चिल्ला चिल्लाकर बोला मुझे ड्रग्स का इंजेक्शन दिया गया है उसने गुरूवार को कोतवाली में बताया कि वह शराब पिए था। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में युवक अपने माता पिता और परिजनों सहित पूरे स्टाफ और डॉक्टर के सामने चिल्ला रहा था कि वह ड्रग्स का नशा किए है उसे दो-तीन लड़कों ने इंजेक्शन दिया है।

इस बीच हर्षवर्धन पटेल नाम के किसी आरक्षक ने मोबाइल में उसकी वीडियो बनाकर रिकार्डिंग भी की थी। परिजनों ने दो लड़कों के द्वारा घर के बाहर युवक को छोड़कर जाने की बात कही थी लेकिन कोतवाली में सच्चाई छिपाते नजर आए।छोड़कर जाने की बात कही थी लेकिन कोतवाली में सच्चाई छिपाते नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें