अनदेखी:जनता से जुड़े कामों पर जनप्रतिनिधि मौन, 6 माह से प्रक्रिया थमी, फाइलें भी अटकीं

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • दमयंती पुरम काॅलोनी और बस स्टैंड बनाने का टेंडर जारी, मगर प्रक्रिया अटकी
  • नए बस स्टैंड का टेंडर किसी ने नहीं डाला, पाइप लाइन का टेंडर हुआ तो खोला नहीं

शहर में पिछले छह माह से विकास के कामों पर ब्रेक सा लग गया है। अधिकारी इन कामों को पूरा करने में गंभीरता ही नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। जबकि यह काम सीधे जनता से जुड़े हैं और इनके न होने से लोग भी परेशान हैं, मगर अधिकारियों और जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इन पर ध्यान देना ही बंद कर दिया है। यहां तक कि जनप्रतिनिधि भी इन मुद्दों को लेकर अधिकारियों से सवाल जवाब नहीं कर रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि छह यह काम बंद हैं और इन्हें पूरा करने में अधिकारी गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं।

न्यू दमोह और दमयंती पुरम तक पाइप लाइन नहीं बिछी
नगरपालिका की ओर से करीब पांच माह पहले हाउसिंग बोर्ड के दमयंती पुरम काॅलोनी में पाइप लाइन बिछाने के लिए टेंडर जारी हुआ था। टेंडर में उल्लेख किया गया था कि समन्ना के पास न्यू दमोह और मारुताल बायपास के पास दमयंती पुरम तक एक ही पाइप लाइन से पानी पहुंचाया जाना है।

करीब एक करोड़ 70 लाख रुपए में यह काम होना है। टेंडर जारी होने के बाद खुल भी गया, लेकिन अभी रेट खुलना बाकी है। रेट न खुलने की वजह से इसका काम प्रारंभ नहीं हो पाया है। काॅलोनी तक पानी न पहुंचने से दमयंती पुरम में अब तक लोग नहीं बस पाए हैं। दो साल प्रोजेक्ट लेट हो गया है। लोगों को किराए के मकान में रहना पड़ रहा है।

टेंडर जारी किया गया, मगर किसी ने डाला नहीं, अब प्रक्रिया अटकी
सागर बायपास मार्ग पर पावर ग्रिड के पास बस स्टैंड टर्मिनल बनाने के लिए नगरपालिका की ओर से करीब 12 एकड़ जमीन पर 32 करोड़ की लागत का काम होने का टेंडर जारी किया गया था। टेंडर जारी होने के बाद किसी भी फर्म ने काम करने के लिए ठेका नहीं लिया। समय निकलने के बाद अब नगरपालिका को दोबारा टेंडर जारी करना है, लेकिन टेंडर जारी ही नहीं हो पा रहा है। जिसकी वजह से आगे की प्रक्रिया रुकी हुई है। अभी तीन से चार साल तक और लोगों को पुराने बस स्टैंड से जूझना पड़ेगा।

