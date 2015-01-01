पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धार्मिक आयोजन:दीपावली में मिट्टी के दीए में घी, तेल डालकर दीपक जलाएं: आचार्य

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंघई जैन मंदिर में अष्ट धातु से बनी हुई 4 फीट की प्रतिमा लाई गई इसके बाद आचार्य श्री के मंगल प्रवचन हुए

वैज्ञानिक संत आचार्य श्री निर्भय सागर महाराज के संघ सानिध्य में महावीर वार्ड स्थित, सिंघई जैन मंदिर में श्री वासुपूज्य भगवान की अष्ट धातु से बनी 4 फीट 3 इंच ऊंचाई की प्रतिमा की गाजे-बाजे के साथ आगवानी हुई। इस मौके पर जैन समाज के महिलाओं पुरुषों की उपस्थिति रही।

सुबह 8 बजे जैन समाज के सभी लोग सागर नाका जैन मंदिर पहुंचे वहां से भगवान की प्रतिमा आगवानी के साथ लाई गई। जितेंद्र कुमार पुत्र नितिन कुमार निशांत कुमार जैन हटा वालों ने यह प्रतिमा जयपुर से अपने सौजन्य से बनवाई है।

धनतेरस के दिन मंदिर में लाई गई इस प्रतिमा को स्थापित करने के लिए चक्रेश कुमार जैन सिंघई के सौजन्य से मार्वल की वेदिका मंदिर जी में बनवाई गई है। इसी अवसर पर तपोवन तीर्थ सागर बहेरिया तिराहा पहाड़ी पर निर्माणाधीन मंदिर में आशीष कुमार सोमिल कुमार संतोष कुमार जैन ने एक प्रतिमा स्थापित करने की घोषणा की।

भगवान की प्रतिमा मंदिर जी में आने के बाद आचार्य श्री ने मंगल आशीर्वाद देते हुए कहा जिनेंद्र भगवान की प्रतिमा स्वयं जिनेंद्र बनने के लिए की जाती है। जो भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित करके भगवान की पूजा अर्चना भक्ति एवं जिनेंद्र भगवान का रूप धारण करके तप करता है वह स्वयं 1 दिन भगवान बन जाता है। भगवान की प्रतिमा को उच्च आसन देने से स्वयं को उच्च पद पर स्थापित कर लेता है।

भगवान को नमस्कार करने से स्वयं लोग पूजा बन जाते हैं। दान देने से भोग उपभोग की वस्तुएं प्राप्त होती हैं। भक्ति करने से भक्ति करने वालों की सब लोग तारीफ करने लग जाते हैं। जगह-जगह प्रशंसा होने लगती है इसीलिए भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित करके भक्ति आराधना करते हैं। आचार्य श्री ने कहा दीपावली पर भक्ति श्रद्धा विश्वास ज्ञान और संयम के दीप जलाएं पटाखे न चलाएं।

दीपावली में मिट्टी के दीए में घी तेल डालकर दीपक जलाएं,सोने चांदी के में नहीं। यह शरीर मिट्टी का बना है इससे एक दिन मिट्टी में मिलना है लेकिन इसमें आत्मा का दीपक जल रहा है। उसे प्राप्त कर लेना चाहिए और अपने अज्ञान अंधकार को मिटाना चाहिए। यह शरीर मिट्टी के दीए के समान नाशवान है। मानव जीवन की सार्थकता ज्ञान की ज्योति जलाकर खुद को देखने लेने में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें