पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलवे की अनदेखी:बोगी के गेट पर रख देते हैं सब्जी, ट्रेन में नहीं चढ़ पाते यात्री

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीना से कटनी के बीच में सब्जी बेचने वाले ट्रेन के गेटों पर कर लेते हैं कब्जा, कई यात्रियों की हो जाती है मुसीबत, जनरल टिकट बंद होने के बाद भी ट्रेनों में पुलिस के इशारे पर परिवहन की जा रही सब्जी

बीना-कटनी सेक्शन रेल रूट पर कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ट्रेनों की आवाजाही कम हो रही है, मगर जो ट्रेनें चल रही हैं, उनमें भी यात्रियों के लिए जगह नसीब नहीं हो रही है, जबकि यात्रियों को ट्रेन में बैठने के लिए पहले रिजर्वेशन कराना पड़ता है, उसके बाद सीट मिलती है, मगर फिर भी यात्रियों को सीट मिल जाए तो किस्मत की बात है।

यात्रियों को सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत गौंडवाना एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में जा रही है। बीना से कटनी के बीच में ट्रेन की यात्री बोगियों में बेइंतहा सब्जी का परिवहन किया जा रहा है। ऐसा होने से यात्रियों के लिए मुसीबत हो जाती है। मंगलवार को कुछ ऐसा ही देखने के लिए मिला।

सुबह 8 बजे मुंबई से दमोह पहुंचने वाली कामायनी एक्सप्रेस में सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने कुछ इस तरह से मुख्य गेट और कुर्सियों पर कब्जा कर रखा था कि यात्रियों को मुसीबत हो गई। दमोह और पथरिया में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेन में सब्जी चढ़ी। डर की बात यह है कि सब्जी विक्रेता न तो मास्क लगाए थे और न ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन कर रहे थे।

बीना से कटनी तक यही हाल

रीवा जा रहे यात्री शैलेंद्र द्विवेदी ने बताया कि बीना से कटनी के बीच में जितने भी स्टेशन पड़ते हैं, सभी से ट्रेन में सब्जी लोड की जाती है और बीच-बीच में उतारी जाती है। दमोह और पथरिया में सबसे ज्यादा ऐसा होता है। गेट पर सब्जी रखी होने से न तो यात्री उतर पाते हैं और न ही चढ़ पाते हैं। कई बार तो विवाद की स्थिति बन जाती है। पथरिया में दो यात्रियों और सब्जी विक्रेताओं के बीच बहस हो गई।

जिससे वह उतर नहीं पाए और उन्हें दमोह में उतरना पड़ा। इसी तरह सतना जा रहे एक निजी फर्म के सुपरवाइजर पंचम ठाकुर ने बताया कि सब्जी विक्रेताओं के पास टिकट भी नहीं होता है, इसके बाद भी वे ट्रेन में सब्जी का परिवहन कर रहे हैं। बीच-बीच में पुलिस के जवान आते हैं और पैसे लेकर उन्हें जाने देते हैं, कुछ नहीं कहते। दमोह और पथरिया में पैसा लेकर जीआरपी और आरपीएफ सब्जी विक्रेताओं को ट्रेन में सब्जी का परिवहन करने की अनुमति दे रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें