सेवा समाप्त:कोरोना में जान जोखिम में डालकर इलाज करने वाले टेक्नीशियन, फार्मासिस्ट, एएनएम को हटाया

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
कोविड 19 महामारी में जिन फार्मासिस्ट, एएनएम, नर्सेस द्वारा जान जोखिम में डालकर सेवाएं दी गईं अब उन्हें राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन भोपाल के आदेशानुसार हटा दिया गया है। जिससे इनमें खासा आक्रोश है। 27 अक्टूबर को इन्हें हटाए जाने के आदेश जारी किए गए। इसके बाद जिले में भी संकटकाल में सेवाएं देने वालों को हटा दिया गया है।

बता दें कि जिले में 105 नर्सेस, सेवाएं दे रहीं थी अब इनमें से 54 को ही रखा गया है बाकी को हटाया गया है। 8 लैब टेक्नीशियन थे जिसमें से 4 रखे गए हैं। फार्मासिस्ट 14 थे जो सभी हटाए गए हैं। 22 एएनएम हटाईं गईं हैं। 24 डॉक्टर सेवाएं देने रखे गए हैं। लेकिन जिन्हें रखा गया है उनके लिए 30 नवंबर की अवधि तक ही रखे जाने के आदेश आए हैं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. संगीता त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि फार्मासिस्ट, एएनएम सभी हटा दिए गए हैं, लैब टेक्निशयन आधे रखे गए हैं 24 डॉक्टर हैं इनके लिए एक माह की अवधि बढ़ाई गई है।

संविलियन किए जाने दिया ज्ञापन

कोविड 19 स्वास्थ्य संगठन मध्यप्रदेश द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन कलेक्टर को सौंपा गया। जिसमें कहा गया है कोविड 19 के अंतर्गत समस्त स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को स्थाई या संविदा में संविलियन किए जाने एवं कोविड 19 में कोरोना वारियर्स की ओर से सेवा दे रहे कर्मचारियों को हाल ही में 50 फीसदी कर दिया गया, फार्मासिस्ट एएनएम और सपोर्ट स्टाफ को हटाया गया उसे भी जोड़ा जाए अन्यथा 1 नवंबर से भोपाल में प्रदेश स्तरीय भूख हड़ताल की जाएगी।

ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है हम सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी कोविड 19 महामारी रोकथाम नियंत्रण उपचार के लिए पूरे मप्र में विगत 6 माह से लगातार अस्थाई पदों पर कार्यरत हैं। हाल ही में 27 अक्टूबर से पूर्व कार्यरत एएनएम एवं फार्मासिस्ट को हटा दिया गया है तथा बाकी कोरोना वारियर्स को भी 50 फीसदी घटा दिया गया है।

ज्ञापन के माध्यम से आग्रह किया गया है कि कोविड 19 महामारी के कारण परिस्थतियों एवं कार्य सुविधा को देखते हुए राष्ट्रीय मिशन भोपाल द्वारा पूर्व से कार्य कर रहे सभी कोरोना वारियर्स कर्मचारियों को पूर्ववत करते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को अस्थाई अनुबंध खत्म कर सदैव के लिए स्थाई या संविदा में संविलियन किया जाए।

