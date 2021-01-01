पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास के झरोखों से...:प्रथम गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर पहली बार रोशनी से जगमगाई थीं दमोह की सड़कें

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले चौराहों पर लैंप से की जाती थी रोशनी

26 जनवरी 1950 को देश गणतंत्र होने के बाद पूरे देश में खुशियां मनाई जा रहीं थीं। वहीं दमोह में इस पर्व को लेकर लोगों में दोगुना उत्साह था। क्योंकि पहले गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर दमोह नगर की सड़कें पहली बार बिजली की रोशनी से जगमगाई थीं। लोगों ने पहली बार बिजली देखी थी।

इतिहासकार विनोद श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि उस समय नगर के मुख्य मार्गों पर बिजली के खंबे में होल्डर लगाकर बल्ब लगाए गए थे। हालांकि उस समय नगर पालिका द्वारा पहले से ही नगर के मुख्य चौराहों व खंबों पर लैंप जलाए जाते थे। उधर पहले गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर सभी शासकीय कार्यालयों में सायंकाल दिये जलाकर रोशनी की गई थी। इसके पूर्व तहसील ग्राउंड पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया गया था। स्कूलों में बच्चों को मिष्ठान बांटने की भी शुरूआत गणतंत्र दिवस से ही हुई। दो साल बाद 26 जनवरी 1952 में दमोह में पहली बार पुलिस द्वारा परेड शुरू की गई थी।

कस्बा था दमोह, फुटेरा रेलवे फाटक एवं धरमपुरा तक फैला था, नागपुर थी प्रदेश की राजधानी
इतिहासकार विनोद श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि प्रथम गणतंत्र दिवस के समय दमोह एक कस्बा था। जिसका अधिकांश हिस्सा फुटेरा रेलवे फाटक तक एवं धरमपुरा तक फैला था। वर्तमान घंटाघर उस समय फौहारा था। जिसमें फव्वारे से पानी गिरता था। वर्तमान में जहां कोतवाली है, वहां पर बस स्टैंड था। उस समय नाम मात्र की बसें चलतीं थीं। उस समय कोतवाली से फौहारा एवं रेलवे स्टेशन स्पष्ट रूप से दिखाई देते थे, क्योंकि यह क्षेत्र खाली था। वर्तमान जहां कचौरा बाजार हैं, वहां पर एक बड़ा तालाब था। वहीं पानी की टंकी के पास तलैया थी, जिसे उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया के नाम से जानी जाती थी। भले ही आज कचौरा एवं उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया विलुप्त हो गई हैं, लेकिन इस क्षेत्र का नाम पुराने नाम से ही चलता है। उस समय प्रदेश का नाम सीपी एंड बराथ था, जिसकी राजधानी नागपुर थी। 1956 में मध्यप्रदेश राज्य का गठन हुआ।

जहां एसबीआई मेन ब्रांच हैं, वहां बनती थी बिजली
गणतंत्र दिवस के पहले दमोह में नगर पालिका द्वारा मुख्य चौराहों पर लैंप से रोशनी की जाती थी। लेकिन आजादी के बाद दमोह में बिजली बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी। वर्तमान में किल्लाई नाका के पास एसबीआई बैंक हैं, वहां पर कोयले से बिजली बनाने का पावर हाऊस शुरू किया गया था। इसके बाद सागर में मेन पावर हाउस बनने से सागर से बिजली आने लगी थी। इसके बाद स्कूल के बच्चे खंबों के नीचे देर रात तक बैठकर बल्ब की रोशनी में पढ़ाई करने लगे थे। धीरे-धीरे लोगों के घरों में बिजली शुरू हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser