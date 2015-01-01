पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:पंचायत भवन में मिला लोगों को बंटने आए राशन का स्टाॅक, एसडीएम ने निरीक्षण किया

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • लंबे समय से पंचायत भवन में स्टाक किया जा रहा था राशन, आपूर्ति विभाग को सौंपी जांच

पथरिया जनपद के ग्राम आनू के पंचायत भवन में भारी मात्रा में राशन का स्टाक मिला है। मामले की शिकायत मिलने पर सोमवार को एसडीएम गगन बिसेन और तहसीलदार बबीता राठौर ने मौके पर जाकर जांच की। एसडीएम ने स्टाक से जुड़े दस्तावेजों की जांच करने के लिए आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दी है।

विभाग ने मामले की जांच कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी दीक्षा गुप्ता को सौंपी है। वे बुधवार को मौके पर जांच करने के लिए जाएंगी।

बताते हैं कि जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समस्या निवारण शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं। जिसकी शुरुआत जनपद पंचायत दमोह से की गई है। मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत आनू में अधिकारी शिविर लगाने के लिए पहुंचे तो वहां पर ग्रामीणों ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि ग्राम पंचायत कक्ष के अंदर बड़े स्तर पर गेहूं, चावल सहित अन्य राशन का स्टाक करके रखा गया है। यह राशन ग्रामीणों को बंटने के लिए आया था, लेकिन अभी तक बांटा नहीं गया है। शिविर में शिकायत मिलने पर अधिकारियों ने तुरंत इसकी जांच के लिए एसडीएम और तहसीलदार को सूचना दी।

मौके पर एसडीएम बिसेन और तहसीलदार पहुंचीं। उन्हें भवन के अंदर भारी मात्रा में राशन मिला। सबसे ज्यादा गेहूं की बोरियां मिलीं। जबकि समिति की ओर से राशन वितरण का स्टाक अलग रखने और स्टाक के लिए अलग से गोदाम तय किया गया था, मगर इसके बाद भी ग्राम पंचायत भवन में किस उद्देश्य से राशन रखा गया और किस माह का स्टाक है।

इसकी जानकारी के लिए एसडीएम ने आपूर्ति विभाग को सूचना दी थी। इस मामले की जांच कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी को सौंपी गई है। एसडीएम बिसेन ने बताया कि मामले की शिकायत मिली थी। जिसकी जांच करने के लिए मौके पर गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि राशन का स्टाक और उससे जुड़े दस्तावेज मांगे गए हैं।

