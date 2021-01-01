पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें:पुरी और ऋषिकेश के बीच कल से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन, हरिद्वार कुंभ में जाने वाले यात्रियों को होगा लाभ

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेल यात्रियों की सुविधाओं एवं मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए 27 जनवरी से जिलेवासियों को एक और ट्रेन की सुविधा मिलेगी। इस ट्रेन के शुरू होने से सबसे ज्यादा लाभ हरिद्वार में चल रहे कुंभ जाने वाले यात्रियों को होगा। यह स्पेशल ट्रेन पुरी से 27 जनवरी से 30 अप्रैल तक एवं ऋषिकेश से 30 जनवरी से 3 मई तक चलेगी।

जानकारी के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 08477 पुरी-ऋषिकेश स्पेशल ट्रेन दमोह में प्रतिदिन रात 12.30 बजे आएगी। जो 2 मिनट स्टाॅपेज के बाद 12.30 बजे ऋषिेकेश के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी। वहीं गाड़ी संख्या 08478 ऋषिकेश-पुरी दमोह में रात 12.33 बजे आएगी, जो दो मिनिट स्टॉपेज के बाद 12.35 बजे पुरी के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी। इस गाड़ी में 4 एसी थ्रो, 1 एसी टू, 11 स्लीपर, 3 सामान्य, 1 पेंट्रीकार तथा 2 एसएलआर सहित कुल 22 कोचों के साथ चलेगी।

इन स्टेशनों पर रहेगा स्टॉपेज
यह ट्रेन पुरी, भुवनेश्वर, कटक, बालासोर, टाटानगर, चक्रधरपुर, राउरकेला, झारसुगुडा, रायगढ़, खरसिया, सक्ति, बाराद्वार, नैला, अकलतरा, बिलासपुर, पेंड्रारोड, अनूपपुर, अमलाई, बुढार, शहडोल, कटनी मुंडवारा, दमोह, सागर, झांसी, दतिया, डबरा, ग्वालियर, मुरैना, आगरा कैंट, मथुरा, हजरत निजामुद्दीन, गाजियाबाद, मेरठ, रूड़की, हरिद्वार होते हुए ऋषिकेश तक जाएगी।

आज से 25 मिनट बाद आएगी जबलपुर-वैष्णाेदेवी एक्सप्रेस
रेलवे द्वारा जबलपुर से श्रीमाता वैष्णो देवी कटरा तक चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन की समय-सारणी में संशोधन किया गया है। यह गाड़ी 26 जनवरी से अपने तय समय से 25 मिनट देरी से दमोह आएगी रेल पीआरओ प्रियंका दीक्षित ने बताया कि गाड़ी संख्या 01449 जबलपुर- श्री माता वैष्णो देवी स्पेशल ट्रेन अब रोजाना सुबह 9.15 बजे दमोह आएगी, जो पांच मिनिट के स्टापेज के बाद 9.20 बजे रवाना हो जाएगी। जबकि अभी तक यह गाड़ी रोजाना सुबह 8.50 बजे दमोह आती थी एवं पांच मिनिट के स्टॉपेज के बाद 8.55 बजे रवाना हो जाती थी। उन्होंने बताया कि आगासोद से कटरा के बीच कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया गया है।

उत्कल स्पेशल ट्रेन 27 से, समय सारणी में भी संशोधन
पुरी से हरिद्वार ऋषिकेश के बीच उत्कल स्पेशल ट्रेन 27 से शुरू होगी। वहीं जबलपुर-श्रीमाता वैष्णो देवी ट्रेन की समय-सारणी में भी संशोधन किया गया है। इस ट्रेन में कंफर्म टिकट यात्रियों को ही यात्रा करने की अनुमति मिलेगी।
- जेएस मीणा, स्टेशन प्रबंधक दमोह

