बैठक:गरीबों को सताने, मध्यम वर्ग को रुलाने वाला बजट: टंडन

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
पेट्रोल, डीजल, रसोई गैस एवं अन्य खादय वस्तुओं पर बढ़ती मंहगाई केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित तीनों कृृषि कानूनों को वापस लिए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रत्येक मंडल पर विरोध प्रदर्शन एवं बैठक करके कांग्रेस पार्टी जन जागरण अभियान कर रही है। इसी तारतम्य में लक्ष्मणकुटी में मंडलम सेक्टर, बीएलए प्रभारी एवं कांग्रेसजनों की बैठक हुई।

बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय टंडन ने कहा कि भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार किसानों पर जबरदस्ती कृषि कानूनों को थोप रही है कानून लागू होने से करोड़ों किसान बर्बाद हो जाएंगें। दिल्ली में धरना कर रहे 155 किसानों की ठंड और बारिश के कारण असमय निधन हो गया लेकिन सरकार अब भी मूकदर्शक बनी है।

सतीश जैन, मनु मिश्रा, वीरेंद्र ठाकुर, अभिषेक डिम्हा, दीपक मिश्रा, कंछेदी पटेल, हुकुम पटेल, अजय सरवरिया, प्रजु यशोधरन, विनोद पटेल, राजेश पटेल, राजू ठाकुर, अजय जाटव, मानव मनमोहन अहिरवार, छुन्ना ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार कई विभागों के निजीकरण के बाद अब रेलवे का भी निजीकरण कर उघोगपतियों को सौंपने जा रही है जिसका सीधा असर आमजनता की जेब पर पड़ेगा। बैठक में महादेव पटेल, गनेश विश्वकर्मा, रामचंद्र पटेल, काशीराम पटेल, विजय मिश्रा, राजेश साहू सहित अनेक कांग्रेसजनों की उपस्थिति रही।

