शपथ:शिक्षक ने बेटे की पुण्यतिथि पर युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनने की शपथ दिलाई

तेंदूखेड़ा/हर्रई43 मिनट पहले
ग्राम तेजगढ़ में शिक्षक महेंद्र दीक्षित ने बड़े बेटे की सड़क दुर्घटना में एक साल पहले मौत होने पर तेरहवीं कार्यक्रम में 50 हेलमेट बांटे थे, इसी कड़ी में इस बार प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर व स्वावलंबी बनाने और अपने पैर पर खड़े होने के लिए एक माह का पुलिस भर्ती प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए सेंटर खोला जा रहा है। जिसमें लगभग 50 युवाओं व युवतियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

इसमें अलग-अलग युवाओं को सैडमैप आईटीआई, जिला उद्योग केंद्र, स्वरोजगार को लेकर उन्हें आत्मनिर्भर स्वावलंबी बनाने का संकल्प लिया गया। इस अवसर पर करौंदी परढ़िया से भारतीय सेना में भर्ती हुए राहुल सिंह का सम्मान किया गया।

इस अवसर पर युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर स्वावलंबी बनने की शपथ दिलाई गई। शिक्षक महेंद्र दीक्षित द्वारा बताया गया कि युवाओं को उनके पैर पर खड़े होने के लिए मार्गदर्शन की बड़ी कार्यशाला दिसंबर में आयोजित होगी। जिसमें 20 गांव के लगभग 250 युवक-युवती भाग लेंगे उन्हें स्वरोजगार करने के लिए कुशल दक्ष विद्वानों द्वारा विभिन्न विषयों का मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त होगा।

