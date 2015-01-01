पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:तेजगढ़ पुलिस ने अवैध रेत से भरा डंपर जब्त किया

तेंदूखेड़ा/हर्रई4 घंटे पहले
तेजगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम करौंदी पड़रिया के पास सोमवार की रात को अवैध रेत से भरा डंपर पुलिस ने पकड़कर जब्त किया है। थाना प्रभारी विकास सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि रात को गश्त के दौरान अवैध रेत का डंपर जब्त किया गया है। जो पाटन क्षेत्र का है और चालक भी गाड़ाघाट जिला जबलपुर का है।

चालक का कहना है कि गाड़ी के कागजात मालिक के पास रखे हैं और कोई राॅयल्टी नहीं थी जिससे कार्रवाई की गई है। जब्त किए गए डंपर नंबर एमपी 20 एचबी 6132 को थाने में रखा गया है। वहीं डंपर चालक मुन्ना लाल प्रजापति थाना पाटन जिला जबलपुर के विरुद्ध धारा 379, 414, 53 (5) मध्य प्रदेश गौण खनिज अधिनियम 130/177(3) मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट का मामला पंजीबद्ध कर आरोपी को न्यायालय तेंदूखेड़ा में पेश किया गया है।

