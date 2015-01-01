पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Damoh
  The Company Recovered Rs 350 Even Before Being Selected From The Youth In The Recruitment Of Security Guards.

भर्ती पर सवाल:सुरक्षा गार्ड की भर्ती में युवाओं से चयनित होने से पहले ही कंपनी ने वसूले 350 रुपए

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीईओ ने आदेश में कहा था चयनित होने के बाद रुपए लिए जाएंगे
  • एक हजार से ज्यादा युवक सुरक्षा गार्ड की नौकरी के लिए भर्ती में शामिल होने पहुंचे

जिला पंचायत की ओर से जिले की सभी जनपद पंचायतों में सुरक्षा गार्ड की भर्ती के लिए युवाओं के लिए तिथि तो जारी कर दी गई, लेकिन भर्ती में पहुंचने वाले युवा ज्वाइनिंग होने से पहले ही ठगी का शिकार हो गए हैं। जिला पंचायत ने जारी किए प्रेसनोट में स्पष्ट उल्लेख किया था कि चयनित होने के बाद हर अभ्यर्थी से 350 रुपए की राशि वसूली जाएगी, लेकिन कैंप लगाने के लिए पहुंचे निजी कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने आवेदन लेने से पहले ही युवाओं से राशि वसूल ली और राशि वसूलने के बाद में कोई रसीद नहीं दी।

जबेरा में 17 नवंबर को भर्ती प्रक्रिया के दौरान 300 से ज्यादा युवा पहुंचे। उनमें से 47 का चयन होना बताया गया, मगर 350 रुपए की राशि सभी से वसूली गई। हटा में भी कुछ इसी तरह की स्थिति बनी है। 150 से ज्यादा युवाओं से राशि वसूली गई है। मगर उनमें से 43 का चयन हुआ है।

दरअसल सिंगरौली की एसएससीआई कंपनी के द्वारा दमोह जिले की सभी जनपद पंचायतों में सुरक्षा गार्ड-भर्ती के लिए युवाओं को बुलाया गया था। सभी के लिए निर्धारित तिथि तय की गई थी, सीईओ जिला पंचायत डाॅ. गिरीश मिश्रा ने प्रेसनोट में बताया था कि प्रत्येक जनपद में 17 से 23 नवंबर तक प्रक्रिया चलने है। जिसमें जबेरा में 17 नवंबर, तेंदूखेड़ा में 18 नवंबर, हटा में 19 नवंबर, पटेरा में 20 नवंबर, पथरिया में 21 नवंबर, दमोह में 22 नवंबर और बटियागढ़ में 23 नवंबर को सुरक्षा गार्ड भर्ती कैंप होना है। इनमें से अब तक जबेरा, तेंदूखेड़ा, हटा, पटेरा और पथरिया में चयन प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है। पथरिया जनपद में 200, जबेरा में 300, तेंदूखेड़ा में 250 से ज्यादा और हटा में 150 से युवाओं से 350-350 रुपए की राशि वसूली गई है। जबकि युवाओं का चयन नहीं हुआ है।

लिस्ट में नाम भी नहीं और राशि वसूल ली

हटा के अभ्यर्थी रवि पटेल ने बताया कि उनसे भर्ती प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने के लिए 350 रुपए की राशि वसूली गई। उनका चयन भी नहीं हुआ है। लिस्ट में नाम भी नहीं है। मगर राशि वसूल ली गई और न ही उसे लौटाया गया। जबकि प्रेसनोट में चयनित होने के बाद राशि वसूली जाने का उल्लेख था। इसी तरह हटा के शिवा महाराज का कहना है कि उनके क्षेत्र के 45 से ज्यादा युवाओं ने भाग लिया था, सभी से राशि वसूली गई। जबकि चयन भी नहीं हुआ है।

जिला पंचायत से जारी हुआ था यह प्रेसनोट

जिला पंचायत से जो भर्ती का प्रेसनोट जारी हुआ था। उसमें जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. मिश्रा ने स्पष्ट कहा था कि न्यूनतम योग्यताधारी युवक भर्ती में शामिल हो सकते हैं। संस्था द्वारा पंजीयन शुल्क 350 रुपए चयनित होने के पश्चात एवं चयनित युवकों को प्रशिक्षण का व्यय संस्था द्वारा निर्धारित 9500 रुपए देना होगा। जिसका भुगतान चयनित युवकों को प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र सिंगरौली पर स्वयं करना होगा। सीईओ जिला पंचायत ने सभी सीईओ जनपद पंचायतों और आजीविका मिशन के प्रबंधकों को जिम्मेदारी दी थी।

इस संबंध में हटा आजीविका मिशन के बीएम संदीप सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि उन्हें सहयोग करने के लिए कहा गया है। भर्ती करने वाली कंपनी यह काम कर रही है। इसमें उनके विभाग की कोई भूमिका नहीं है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भी स्थिति से अवगत करा दिया है। क्योंकि जो जानकारी दी गई थी, उसमें स्पष्ट उल्लेख था कि चयन के बाद ही राशि वसूली जानी है।

