दमोह:बारिश से बिगड़ी सड़काें की हालत, गड्ढों में भरी मिट्‌टी, मुरम निकली

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • नजर आ रहे गहरे गड्‌ढे, मिट‌्टी में फिसल रहे वाहन

शहर की मुख्य सड़कों की हालत जरा सी बारिश ने फिर बिगाड़ दी है। सड़काें के गड्ढों को मिटटी मुरम से कुछ दिन पहले भरा गया था सोमवार को हुई बारिश से मिट्टी मुरम बाहर निकल आई जिससे फिर गहरे गड्‌ढे नजर आने लगे। मिट्टी सड़क पर आने से वाहनों के पहिए फिसल रहे हैं। कोऑपरेटिव बैंक चौराहा से जिला अस्पताल जाने वाले मार्ग पर गड्ढों में पीली मिट्टी भरी गई थी जो सड़क पर आ गई है।

मंगलवार सुबह से यहां से निकलने वाले दो पहिया वाहनों के पहिए फिसलते रहे। स्थानीय दुकानदार बबलू ने बताया कि मिट्‌टी से तेज रफ्तार वाहन निकलने से सामग्री खराब हो जाती है बारिश में कीचड़ हो गया है। इधर बेलाताल के सामने गड्ढों की गिट्टी ऊपर आने से तेज रफ्तार में वाहन नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। जिला जेल के सामने भी पूरी सड़क उखड़ी पड़ी है।

बस स्टैंड चौराहा पर दिनभर पानी भरा रहा। बस स्टैंड पर भी कीचड़ हो गया। अधिकारी मरम्म्त कराने गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। नगर पालिका सीएमओ बीडी कतरोलिया का कहना है कि टेंडर प्रक्रिया कराई जा रही है सड़काें की मरम्मत जल्द कराई जाएगी।

