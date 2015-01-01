पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात:शहर के 6 मार्गों पर सुबह 11 से रात 12 बजे तक पांच दिन के लिए दो पहिया, तीन पहिया, चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस और दीपावली पर्व के चलते जिले एवं शहर में एसपी हेमंत चौहान के निर्देश पर सूबेदार अभिनव साहू ने यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है। उन्होंने 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस और 14 नवंबर को दीपावली पर्व होने के कारण आमजनों का क्रय विक्रय के लिए शहर आने की संभावना को देखते हुए यातायात नियमों का पालन करने नागरिकों से आग्रह किया है। उन्होंने इस दौरान शहर की सुचारू यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए विभिन्न मार्गों पर सुबह 11 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक सभी दो पहिया, तीन पहिया, चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश निर्धारित क्षेत्रों में प्रतिबंधित किया है।

प्रतिबंधित मार्ग

ट्राफिक सूबेदार अभिनव साहू ने बताया प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड से एवरेस्ट लाॅज होते हुए घंटाघर मार्ग, अंबेडकर चौक से घंटाघर मार्ग, धगट चौराहा से घंटाघर मार्ग, मांगंज स्कूल से घंटाघर मार्ग, मोहन टॉकीज से घंटाघर मार्ग, राय तिराहा से एवरेस्ट लॉज होते हुए घंटाघर मार्ग प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

परिवर्तित, वैकल्पिक मार्ग हल्के वाहन के लिए

यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए परिवर्तित, वैकल्पिक मार्ग हल्के वाहन के लिए बनाए गए हैं, इनमें धरमपुरा से मोहन टाॅकीज होते हुए कीर्ति स्तंभ, बस स्टैंड, अस्पताल पहुंच सकेंगे। बस स्टैंड से स्टेशन चौराहा होते हुए तीनगुल्ली, पलंदी चौराहा, धगट चौराहा की ओर जा सकेंगे। बस स्टैंड से कीर्ति स्तंभ, एसपी कार्यालय होते हुए या किल्लाई नाका से जबलपुर नाका से जबलपुर की ओर जा सकेंगे।

व्यापारी दुकान के बाहर सामान न रखें

उन्होंने व्यापारियों से अनुरोध किया है कि सामान दुकान के बाहर न रखें एवं यातायात व्यवस्था में सहयोग करें। तत्कालीन परिस्थितियों के आधार पर यातायात व्यवस्था में संशोधन किया जा सकता है।

पार्किंग व्यवस्था

उन्होंने बताया मोहन टाॅकीज के पास स्थित रानी दुर्गावती स्कूल परिसर, आर्शिवाद गार्डन के बाजू से स्थित मांगंज स्कूल परिसर, अंबेडकर चौराहा के पास स्थित महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई स्कूल परिसर, उमा मिस्त्री की तलैया परिसर, कीर्ति स्तंभ चौराहा के पास पुलिस अस्पताल मैदान, सरकारी, प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड परिसर में पार्किग व्यवस्था की गई है।

