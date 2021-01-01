पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूली बच्चों के भोजन में गड़बड़ी:समूह संचालकों ने दो किलो में से 300 ग्राम दाल चोरी की फिर बच्चों को थमाया पैकेट

बनवार| झरोली स्कूल के बच्चों को मिलने वाली दाल के पैकेट में 300 ग्राम दाल कम निकली। दाल के पैकेट लिए खड़े स्कूली बच्चे।
  • अधिकारियों से लेकर कर्मचारियों तक की भूमिका संदेह के घेरे में
  • प्राइमरी और मिडिल स्कूल के 1 लाख 38 हजार बच्चों के मिड-डे मील का मामला

जिले में मिड-डे मील योजना के तहत प्राइमरी एवं मिडिल स्कूल के एक लाख 38 हजार से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं को बंटने आई तुअर दाल और तेल की पैकिंग में भी चोरी पकड़ी गई है। वितरण करने वाले समूहों ने दो किलो वजनी पैकेट से दो सौ से तीन सौ ग्राम दाल गायब कर दी है।

पहली नजर में यह गड़बड़ी समूह संचालकों की सामने आई है। शुक्रवार को बनवार अंचल के झरौली प्राइमरी स्कूल के बच्चों को जब घर-घर पैकेट दिए गए, तो अभिभावकों को संदेह हुआ और उन्होंने पैकेटों को तराजू पर तौला। इस बीच 20 से ज्यादा पैकेटों में 300 ग्राम दाल कम निकली। मामला सामने आने के बाद अधिकारी हरकत में आए और मामले की जांच कराई गई। समूह संचालकों ने पहले पैकेट से दाल गायब कर दी फिर उसमें टेपिंग करके पैकेट को फिर से बंद कर दिया।

कोरोना की वजह से घर-घर बांटा गया सूखा अनाज
दरअसल कोरोना की वजह से सभी प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल 30 मार्च तक बंद हैं। जिसकी वजह से शासन द्वारा उनके घर-घर सूखा अनाज बांटा गया। वहीं जनवरी माह से बच्चों को तुअर की दाल एवं सोयाबीन का तेल भी देना शुरू किया गया है। जिसमें 1 लाख 38 हजार बच्चों को समूह संचालकों द्वारा घर-घर जाकर सामग्री वितरित करना है। प्राइमरी स्कूल के बच्चों के लिए शासन स्तर से दाल एवं तेल के पैकेट बनकर आए हैं। जिसमें प्राइमरी के बच्चों को 73 दिनों के लिए 2 किलो तुअर दाल व 525 ग्राम सोयाबीन तेल एवं मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चो को 3 किलो तुअर दाल व 825 ग्राम तेल के पैकेट वितरण किए जा रहे हैं।

अभिभावकों ने पैकेट का वजन कराया तो पकड़ी गड़बड़ी पैकेट पर लिखे निर्धारित वजन से कम मात्रा निकली
दाल एवं तेल के पैकेटों में इसी गड़बड़ी को रोकने के लिए शासन द्वारा प्रत्येक पैकेट पर निर्धारित वजन लिखा गया है। शुक्रवार को झरौली स्कूल के बच्चों को जब दाल के पैकेट दिए गए तो अभिभावकों की नजर पैकेटों पर लिखे वजन पर पड़ी, लेकिन जब उन्हें कम वजन होने का अहसास हुआ तो उन्हें कुछ शक हुआ। जिसके बाद तराजू पर जाकर तौल की गई। जिसमें 300 ग्राम दाल कम निकली। इसी तरह गांव के अन्य बच्चों के मिले पैकेट का भी वजन कराया तो कम मात्रा में दाल निकली। इस तरह स्कूल में 400 बच्चों को बांटे गए पैकेट की जांच में यह गड़बड़ी पकड़ में आई है। इस संबंध में जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. गिरीश मिश्रा से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन उन्होंने मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया।

जांच में ब्लेड से कट मारकर दाल निकालना पाया गया
मामले की जांच करने पहुंचे जनशिक्षक रघुवीर अहिरवार ने पैकेटों को बारीकी से देखा तो पैकेटों के एक हिस्से को चालाकी से ब्लेड से काटकर उसके अंदर से दाल निकाल ली गई, इसके बाद टेप से चिपका दिया गया। जिसका जांच प्रतिवेदन अधिकारियों को भेजा गया है। गौरतलब है कि शासन के स्पष्ट निर्देश हैं कि बच्चों को मिलने वाली दाल एवं तेल वितरण की जिम्मेदारी स्कूल के प्रधान अध्यापकों को दी गई है। इसके बावजूद भी गड़बड़ी हुई।

पैकेटों में छेड़छाड़ पाई गई, जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी
झरौली प्राइमरी स्कूल के बच्चों को मिलने वाली दाल के पैकेटों की जांच में छेड़छाड़ पाई गई है। जिसका जांच प्रतिवेदन बनाकर अग्रिम कार्रवाई के लिए अधिकारियों के पास भेजी गई है। - रघुवीर अहिरवार, जनशिक्षक

जनपद सीईओ के आदेश पर जांच के लिए जनशिक्षक को झरौली प्राइमरी स्कूल भेजा गया है। प्रतिवेदन आने के बाद नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।- राजेश उपाध्याय, बीआरसी जबेरा

