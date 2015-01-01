पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Damoh
  The Haze That Had Lingered Throughout The Day Increased Chill, 1 Mm Of Rain Fell In The Afternoon, The Day's Mercury Fell 3.8 Degrees

दमोह:दिनभर छाई रही धुंध से ठिठुरन बढ़ी, दोपहर में 1 मिमी बारिश हुई, दिन का पारा 3.8 डिग्री लुढ़का

दमोह31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में चार दिनों से रोज बारिश हो रही है। दोपहर में बारिश हो गई। दिन और रात का तापमान नीचे गिर गया। बुधवार को 1 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। दिन का तापमान 19.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया एवं रात का तापमान 12.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

मंगलवार को दिन का तापमान 22.8 डिग्री एवं रात का तापमान 13.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। बारिश के बाद दिन का तापमान 3.8 डिग्री नीचे पहुंच गया, वहीं रात के तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इस तरह दिन और रात के तापमान में 6.8 डिग्री का अंतर बना हुआ है।

असर : लोग कर रहे गर्म कपड़ों की खरीददारी

मौसम में ठंड का असर बढ़ने से दिनभर लोग गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लिए ठंड से राहत पाते रहे। शाम 5 बजे से फिर धुंध छा गई थी। सोमवार को रात में बारिश होने के बाद मंगलवार से तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हुआ। चार दिन में रात का तापमान 4.6 डिग्री नीचे पहुंच गया है। इसी तरह दिन का तापमान भी चार दिन में 4 डिग्री लुढ़का है। ठंड बढ़ने से गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ नजर आने लगी है।

