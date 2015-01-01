पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीक्षा दिवस:इंद्रिय दमन का नाम दीक्षा है: निर्भय सागर

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • निर्भय सागर महाराज 9 मुनियों के साथ शहर में कर रहे हैं चतुर्मास

वैज्ञानिक संत आचार्य श्री निर्भय सागर महाराज 9 मुनियों के साथ जैन धर्मशाला में अपना 35 वां चातुर्मास संपन्न कर रहे हैं। गत वर्ष सागर में आचार्य श्री का चातुर्मास हुआ था उस समय मुनि श्री सुदत्तसागर एवं मुनि श्री सोमदत्त सागर महाराज की मुनि दीक्षा, श्री पदम प्रभु दिगंबर जैन तपोवन तीर्थ बहेरिया तिराहा गदगद पहाड़ी सागर में हुई थी।

मुनि श्री सूदत्त सागर महाराज गुना के निवासी थे एवं सोमदत्त सागर महाराज बनारस के पास मछवां ग्राम के निवासी थे। उनके दीक्षा दिवस के अवसर पर सर्वप्रथम महिला मंडल द्वारा मंगलाचरण किया गया। मानसी जैन ने स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत किया। नन्हे मंदिर की पाठशाला के बालक बालिकाओं द्वारा दोनों मुनियों के जीवन चरित्र पर नाटिका प्रस्तुत की गई। नाटिका आकर्षण का केंद्र थी।

आचार्य श्री निर्भय सागर महाराज के चरणों का अभिषेक करने का सौभाग्य संतोष कुमार जैन भारती अन्य साधु के चरणों का अभिषेक करने का सौभाग्य गिरीश नायक, ऋषभ जैन, टीकमगढ़ निवासी यतींद्र जैन, अनिल कुमार, दीपक सिंघई को प्राप्त हुआ। इस अवसर पर सभी मुनियों को शास्त्र भेंट किया गया।

आचार्य श्री निर्भय सागर महाराज ने कहा कि इंद्रियों का दमन करना, कषाय का समन करना दीक्षा कहलाती है, जब संसार में ईएनडी एंड अर्थात बस बस बस अब नहीं भोगना ऐसा विचार आता है तब वैराग्य की ओर कदम बढ़ते हैं। आचार्य श्री ने साधु का परिवार बताते हुए कहा अहिंसा साधु की माता है, ध्यान पिता है, ब्रह्मचर्य भाई है, अनासक्ति बहन है, शांति पत्नी है, विवेक पुत्र है, क्षमा पुत्री है, सत्य मित्र है, यही साधु का परिवार है।

ऐसे परिवार में रहने वाला साधु परमात्मा से रिश्तेदारी बनाता है और एक दिन परमात्मा के निकट सिद्ध प्रभु की नगरी में पहुंच जाता है। यही उद्देश्य साधु बनने का होता है जो साधु सांसारिक सुख सुविधाओं और ख्याति पूजा लाभ के लिए बनते हैं वे साधु लक्ष्य से भटक जाते हैं और पतित हो जाते हैं। साधु के पतन होने पर देश समाज धर्म गुरु और परिवार की बदनामी होती है। इसलिए साधु को सही कार्य करना चाहिए।

