पीआईयू का मामला:कमीशन न देने पर अधिकारियों ने बिल रोका, ठेकेदार ने ऑडिटर का रिश्वत मांगते हुए ऑडियो किया वायरल

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑडोटोरियम के निर्माण कार्य का बिल भुगतान करने के नाम पर मांगा जा रहा है कमीशन

पीआईयू कार्यालय में पदस्थ एक ऑडीटर द्वारा बिलाें के भुगतान करने के बदले में ईई और सीई का कमीशन पहुंचाने की मांग का एक ठेकेदार ने ऑडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। मंगलवार को ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद से हड़कंप की स्थिति बन गई। ऑडीटर और ईई ने मोबाइल बंद कर लिए और किसी भी बात का कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।

पीआईयू के ठेकेदार नीलेश सोनी ने बताया कि उनकी निर्माण कंपनी केएस सिंह के नाम से संचालित है। उन्होंने केएन कॉलेज में एक करोड़ 34 लाख रुपए की लागत से ऑडोटोरियम बनाने का ठेका लिया है। अभी पिलर स्तर पर काम चल रहा है, लेकिन अब तक जितने भी बिल बनाकर भेजे हैं, उसमें कमीशन की मांग की जा रही है।

उन्होने बताया कि निर्माण कार्य से पहले स्लैब स्थापित करनी होती है, उसकी सामग्री भी ठेकेदार बुलाता है और निर्माण सामग्री पास करने के बदलने में 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की जाती है, तब बिल पास होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि निर्माण कार्य से जुड़े बिल पास कराने के लिए पीआईयू के ऑडीटर मुकेश राय से बात कही तो उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से कमीशन देने की बात कही, फिर बिल पास कराने को कहा।

सोनी ने बताया कि ऑडीटर ईई और जबलपुर में बैठे सीई के नाम कमीशन मांग रहा है। हर बिल पर उनका कमीशन तय है। उन्होंने बातया कि ईई को हर बिल पर ढ़ाई प्रतिशत राशि चाहिए और सीई को एक प्रतिशत राशि। उन्होंने बताया कि पीआईयू के सीई जबलपुर में बैठते हैं। जब भी वे यहां पर आते हैं, विजिट के बाद पैसा देना पड़ता है। उन्होंने बताया कि अधिकारियों से परेशान होकर उन्होंने ऑडियो वायरल किया है।

क्योंकि दमोह में पीआईयू के ईई हेमंत सिंह राजपूत जब भी बात करते हैं तो कैबिनेट मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह का दूर का रिश्तेदार होने की बात करते हैं। कई बार वे ऐसा बोल चुके हैं। पिछले कुछ माह से बिलों का भुगतान न होने की वजह से काम प्रभावित हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी ऑडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल किये है और सागर लोकायुक्त में दोनों अधिकारियों की शिकायत करेंगे, ताकि विभाग में चलने वाली कमीशन खोरी को बंद किया जा सके।

इस संबंध में पीआईयू के ऑडीटर मुकेश राय से संपर्क किया तो उनका मोबाइल बंद मिला। इसी तरह ईई हेमंत सिंह राजपूत से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया।

