पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Damoh
  • The Theft Of Millions, Including Cash And Jewelery From The Manager's House, Was Collected For The Daughter's Wedding.

पावर ग्रिड कॉलोनी का मामला:प्रबंधक के घर से नकदी और जेवरात सहित लाखों की चोरी, बेटी की शादी के लिए जुटाए थे

दमोहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने 5 लाख की चोरी होना बताया, प्रबंधक बोले 16 लाख की चोरी

सागर नाका रोड पर स्थित पावर ग्रिड काॅलोनी में दो दिन पहले एक प्रबंधक के घर में नकदी और जेवरात सहित लाखों रुपए की चोरी हो गई है। प्रबंधक परिवार के साथ दशहरा की छुट्‌टी मनाने के साथ गृह नगर इलाहाबाद के प्रयागराज गये थे और जब वह घर लौटे तो घर का ताला टूटा मिला।

जेवरात, नकदी गायब थे। प्रबंधक ने पुलिस को पूरे मामले की सूचना दी है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि डेढ़ साल पहले भी इसी काॅलोनी में एक तकनीशियन के यहां पर चोरी हुई थी। जिसका पुलिस अब तक पता नहीं लगा पाई। परेशानी की बात यह है कि प्रबंधक की बेटी की 24 नवंबर को शादी है, जिसके लिए सारा जेवरात और नकदी रखा गया था, मगर चोर सबकुछ चोरी कर ले गए।

सागर नाका स्थित काॅलोनी निवासी केपी यादव ने बताया कि वे पावर ग्रिड कारपोरेशन में प्रबंधक के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। वे दशहरा की छुट्टियां मनाने प्रयागराज गए थे। 1 नवंबर को वापस आए तो देखा कि कॉलोनी में स्थित उनके क्वार्टर नंबर सी 3 का ताला टूटा है। वे अंदर घर में गए तो देखा कि अलमारी टूटी पड़ी है और सामग्री बिखरी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी छोटी बेटी नीतू यादव इंदौर में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर हैं, जिसकी 24 नवंबर को शादी होनी है। बेटी की शादी की तैयारी चल रही थी। इसके लिए वे प्रयागराज गए हुए थे। चोरों ने उनके घर का ताला तोड़कर अलमारी में रखे बेटी नीतू यादव के सगाई में मिला ब्रेसलेट, सोने की चैन, अंगूठियां, बहू की सोने की 4 चूड़ियां, सोने का हार, पत्नी के सभी सोने के आभूषण हार, मंगलसूत्र, अंगूठियां, कान के टॉप्स, झुमकी, सोने की चैन, बेटी की शादी के लिए अलमारी में रखे 3 लाख 10 हजार कैश, कुछ कीमती साड़ियां सहित लगभग 16 लाख की चोरी कर ले गए।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आए चार चोर

उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलोनी परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज में 28 अक्टूबर की सुबह 2:42 बजे पर चार लोग उनके क्वार्टर में प्रवेश करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं और 36 मिनट बाद 3:18 बजे वे चार लोग रूम से बाहर निकलते दिख रहे हैं। उन्होंने संभावना जताई है कि चोर को काॅलोनी के अंदर की पूरी जानकारी है और उन्होंने कुछ लोगों पर संदेह भी जताया है।

उन्होंने पूरे मामले की शिकायत सागर नाका चौकी में दर्ज कराई है। जहां पर पुलिस ने पूरी चोरी करीब 5 लाख रुपए की होना बताया है, जबकि यादव का दावा है कि नगदी जेवरात सहित 16 लाख रुपए की चोरी हुई है। यदि पुलिस उन्हें इतने की चोरी होने का दावा करने के लिए कहेगी तो वे सिद्ध करेंगे।

सागर नाका चौकी प्रभारी बृजेश पांडे ने बताया कि एफएसएल की टीम मौके पर गई थी। फिलहाल पांच लाख रुपए की चोरी की एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है। जांच में दस्तावेज मिलेंगे, उस हिसाब से कीमत बढ़ाई जाएगी।

पहले और वर्तमान चोरी का तरीका है एक जैसा

दरअसल डेढ़ साल पहले कॉलोनी में तकनीशियन गोविंद कुशवाहा के क्वार्टर में चोरी हुई थी। अज्ञात चोर गेस्टहाउस के पीछे दीवार में छेद करके अंदर घुसे थे और दरवाजा का स्टॉपर तोड़ा था। इस बार भी चोर ठीक इसी तरह गेस्ट हाउस के पीछे से दीवार की जाली खोलकर अंदर घुसे और क्वार्टर का स्टॉपर तोड़ा और अंदर घुस गए।

यादव के मुताबिक काॅलोनी में चार गार्ड ड्यूटी करते हैं, फिर भी चोरी हो गई। चौकाने वाली बात यह है कि डेढ़ साल के बीच में चोर नहीं पकड़ा गया। उन्होंने संभावना जताई है कि कोई मजदूर या फिर आसपास कोई व्यक्ति चोरी में शामिल हो सकता है। उन्होंने ऐसे संदेहियों की लिस्ट बनाई है जो डेढ़ साल पहले काॅलोनी में आया जाया करते थे और अब भी यहां पर काम करते हैं। ताकि चोर को पकड़ने में आसानी हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें