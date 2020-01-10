पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागो सरकार:जर्जर सड़क नहीं सुधारी तो ग्रामीणों ने 20 हजार चंदा कर मुरम डलवाई, चलने लायक बनाया

खड़ेरी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तत्कालीन विधायक ने दो साल पहले किया था खड़ेरी-बन्नो सड़क का भूमिपूजन

(रूपविशाल दुबे)
दो साल पहले भूमिपूजन के बाद भी जब सड़क का काम नहीं लगा तो ग्रामीणों ने स्वयं की 20 हजार रुपए की राशि एकत्रित कर सड़क पर मुरम डालकर चलने लायक बना दिया। दरअसल खड़ेरी से बन्नो जाने वाला मार्ग बीते दो साल से जर्जर हालत में पड़ा है।
ग्रामीणों की मांग पर तत्कालीन पथरिया विधायक लखन पटेल ने 5 फरवरी 2018 को सड़क का भूमिपूजन किया था। जिसका पत्थर भी वहां पर लगाया गया, लेकिन तब से लेकर आज तक ढाई साल से अधिक का समय बीत गया है, लेकिन सड़क का निर्माण कार्य चालू नहीं हुआ। इधर कच्ची सड़क से आवागमन की वजह से सड़क की हालत इतनी खराब हो गई कि पूरी सड़क पर गहरे गड्ढे हो गए।

बारिश में तो इस मार्ग पर दो-दो फीट कीचड़ जमा होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा था। जबकि गांव के अधिकांश किसानों की खेतीहर भूमि इसी मार्ग पर पड़ती है। जिससे किसानों को अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली सहित अन्य खेती के उपकरण ले जाने में परेशानी हो रही थी। कई बार ग्रामीण तत्कालीन एवं वर्तमान विधायक से अपनी समस्या बता चुके, वहीं अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट-काटकर परेशान हो गए। लेकिन जब किसी ने नहीं सुनी तो मजबूरी में ग्रामीणों ने चंदा एकत्रित करने का विचार किया।
हर किसान ने दिए 500-500 रूपए : ग्रामीण केशवराम एरार, धम्मू सदर, गोविंद खेरवारे, चरण ठाकुर, रूपराम यादव, गोविंद खेरवारे ने बताया कि सड़क की हालत इतनी खराब हो गई थी कि हम लोग अपने खेत नहीं जा पा रहे थे। जिसके बाद हम सभी ने बैठक कर चंदा एकत्रित करने का निर्णय लिया। हर ग्रामीण ने 500-500 रुपए दिए। जिससे करीब 20 हजार रुपए चंदा के रूप में एकत्रित हो गए।

इस राशि से लोगों ने सड़क पर मुरम डालवाई। इसके बाद उसे समतल किया। जिसके बाद अब सड़क चलने लायक हो गई है। सड़क पर अब ट्रैक्टर एवं दो पहिया वाहन भी आने-जाने लगे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि हमसे जो बन पड़ा वह किया, अब सड़क के लिए जो राशि मंजूर हुई थी, उससे पक्की सड़क बनवाई जाए। ताकि ग्रामीणों को हमेशा के लिए सड़क सुविधा का लाभ मिल जाए।

