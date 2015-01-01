पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:शहर के इन दो मंदिरों में होंगे धनवर्षा करने वाली मां लक्ष्मी के दर्शन

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
दमोह इस बार दीपावली शहरवासियों के लिए खुशहाली लेकर आई है। शहर के शिव शनि मंदिर में पहली बार लोगों को दीपावली पर मां लक्ष्मी के दर्शन और पूजन करने का मौका मिलेगा।

इससे पहले शहर के जटाशंकर मंदिर में प्राचीन मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा विराजमान है, लेकिन सीमित लोग ही वहां पर पहुंच पाते थे, मगर इस साल जिला जेल रोड पर बनकर तैयार हुए मंदिर में मां लक्ष्मी और नारायण भगवान विराजमान किए गए हैं। जो दीपावली पर श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन का लाभ देंगे।

मंदिर में शाम छह बजे विशेष पूजन और दीप प्रज्ज्वलन किया जाएगा। दरअसल दमोह में धन की देवी माँ लक्ष्मी के कुछ ही मंदिर हैं, मगर जो भी मंदिर हैं वह अपने आप में अद्भुत हैं। जटाशंकर मंदिर में करीब 40 साल पुरानी मां लक्ष्मी, मां सरस्वती और मां महाकाली की बड़ी-बड़ी मूर्तियां विराजमान हैं।

यहां पर श्रद्धालु दर्शन करने के लिए आते रहे हैं। मगर इस बार दीपावली पर जिला जेल रोड पर स्थित शिव शनि मंदिर में पहली बार लोगों को लक्ष्मी मां के दर्शन होंगे। लोगों का मानना हैं कि यहाँ विराजित माँ लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा के दर्शन मात्र से ही कई इच्छाएं पूरी हो जाती हैं। मंदिर के पुजारी संजय गौतम ने बताया कि मंदिर में मां लक्ष्मी की खड़ी मुद्रा में प्रतिमा विराजमान की गई है। जिनके हाथों में कमल के फूल हैं।

इसी प्रतिमा के पास कुछ दूरी पर बैठक मुद्रा में मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान नारायण की प्रतिमा विराजमान की गई है। दीपावली पर इन प्रतिमाओं का पूजन विशेष होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मंदिर में शनिवार को विशेष भीड़ रहेगी। मंदिर के द्वार रात को छोड़ हर समय खुले रहते हैं। दीपावली पर दर्शन और पूजन के लिए समय तय किया गया है। शाम 6 बजे पूजन होगा और एक साथ दीप जलाए जाएंगे।

