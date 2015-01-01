पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:आज दीपावली पर दोपहर 1 बजकर 30 मिनट के बाद पूरी रात लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए रहेगा शुभ मुहूर्त

  • शिव शनि मंदिर में दीपावली पर पहली बार लोग करेंगे पूजन

दीपोत्सव पर्व 14 नवंबर यानि आज मनाया जाएगा। पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व की शुरूआत दो दिन पहले धनतेरस से हो गई। 15 नवंबर को अन्नकूट महोत्सव पूजन होगा। 16 नवंबर को भाईदूज मनाया जाएगा। दीपावली की पूजन सामग्री की खरीदी के लिए शुक्रवार को बाजार में सुबह से देर रात तक लोगों की भीड़ रही। महिलाओं युवतियों ने घरों में सजावट के लिए सामग्री के साथ रंगोली और पूजन सामग्री खरीदी की।

जो लोग धनतेरस पर खरीदी नहीं कर पाए थे वे बर्तन, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक सामग्री आदि की खरीदी करते दिखे। शुक्रवार को नरक चौदस रूप चौदस पर महिलाओं ने श्रंगार कर पूजन किया। लोगों ने घरों में दीप जलाए। पं. रवि शास्त्री के अनुसार प्रदोष व्यापिनी अमावस्या में लक्ष्मी पूजन शास्त्र सम्मत बताया गया है। 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 बजकर 30 मिनट से पूरे दिन रात माता लक्ष्मी कुबेर पूजन के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है।

जानिए दीपावली की रात में कहां-कहां दीपक लगाने चाहिए

1- पीपल के पेड़ के नीचे दीपावली की रात तेल का एक दीपक लगाकर घर लौट आएं। दीपक लगाने के बाद पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखना चाहिए। ऐसा करने पर आपकी धन से जुड़ी समस्याएं दूर हो सकती हैं।

2- यदि संभव हो सके तो रात के समय किसी श्मशान में दीपक लगाएं। यदि यह संभव न हो तो किसी सुनसान इलाके में स्थित मंदिर में दीपक लगा सकते हैं।

3- धन प्राप्ति की कामना करने वाले व्यक्ति को दीपावली की रात मुख्य दरवाजे की चौखट के दोनों ओर दीपक अवश्य लगाना चाहिए।

4- घर के आसपास वाले चौराहे पर रात के समय दीपक लगाना चाहिए। ऐसा करने पर पैसों से जुड़ी समस्याएं समाप्त हो सकती है।

5- घर के पूजन स्थल में दीपक लगाएं, जो पूरी रात बुझना नहीं चाहिए। ऐसा करने पर महालक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं।

6- किसी बिल्व पत्र के पेड़ के नीचे दीपावली की शाम दीपक लगाएं। बिल्व पत्र भगवान शिव का प्रिय वृक्ष है। अत: यहां दीपक लगाने पर उनकी कृपा प्राप्त होती है।

7- घर के आसपास जो भी मंदिर हो वहां रात के समय दीपक अवश्य लगाएं। देवी-देवताओं की कृपा प्राप्त होती है।

8- घर के आंगन में भी दीपक लगाना चाहिए। ध्यान रखें यह दीपक भी रातभर बुझना नहीं चाहिए।

9- घर के पास कोई नदी या तालब हो तो वहां पर रात के समय दीपक अवश्य लगाएं। इससे दोषों से मुक्ति मिलती है।

10- तुलसी जी और सालिगराम के पास रात के समय दीपक अवश्य लगाएं। ऐसा करने पर महालक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं।

11- पित्रों का दीपक गया तीर्थ के नाम से घर के दक्षिण में लगाएं। इससे पितृ दोष से मुक्ति मिलती है।

