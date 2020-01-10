पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया आदेश:सख्ती भी, राहत भी अब शहर में 8 बजे तक खुलेगा बाजार, मेडिकल प्रतिदिन पहले की तरह खुले रहेंगे

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
  • 100 से कम लोगों के आयोजन किए जा सकेंगे, लेना होगी अनुमति, सिनेमा हाल और ऑडिटोरियम बंद रहेंगे

जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना के संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला मजिस्ट्रेट व कलेक्टर तरूण राठी ने सोमवार को नया आदेश जारी किया है। जिसमें जिले के समस्त व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान रात 8 बजे तक ही खोलने की अनुमति दी है, लेकिन रेस्तरां, भोजनालय, राशन एवं खानपान से संबंधित दुकानें अपने निर्धारित समय तक खुली रहेंगी। दवा दुकानें प्रतिदिन पूर्व की भांति खुली रह सकेंगी। रात 10.30 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक अकारण आवागमन न हो, इसके लिए नियमित रूप से पुलिस द्वारा पेट्रोलिंग व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। इसी तरह 65 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों, गर्भवती महिलाओं, 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों व को-मोर्बिडिटी ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को आवश्यक व चिकित्सीय आधार को छोड़कर घर में रहने की सलाह दी गई है।

अभी बंद रहेंगे जिम, सिनेमा हाल और ऑडियोटोरियम: नए आदेश में किसी भी सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं अन्य कार्यक्रमों में 100 से कम व्यक्ति ही उपस्थित रहेंगे, इसके लिए आयोजक को जिला प्रशासन से पूर्वानुमति प्राप्त करना अनिवार्य होगी। इसके साथ ही इन कार्यक्रमों में मास्क, थर्मल स्कैनिंग, सामाजिक दूरी व हाथ धुलाई करने का उपयोग अनिवार्य होगा।

सिनेमा हाल, जिम, स्वीमिंग पूल, मनोरंजन पार्क, थिएटर और ऑडिटोरियम हॉल आदि आगामी आदेश तक बंद रहेंगे। इसी तरह सभी प्रकार के स्कूल, कॉलेज, शैक्षणिक व प्रशिक्षण संस्थान राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों के अनुरूप संचालित होंगे। कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित व्यक्ति या ऐसा व्यक्ति जिसमें संक्रमण के लक्षण नजर आते हैं, वह फीवर क्लीनिक में अपना इलाज कराएगा एवं वह इस दौरान किस-किस के संपर्क में आया है, इसकी सूचना भी चिकित्सा अधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराएगा। इस दौरान स्वयं को होम क्वारेंटाइन में रखेगा अर्थात अन्य किसी के संपर्क में नहीं आएगा। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर शराब, पान, गुटका, तम्बाकू आदि का सेवन व थूकना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

इन जगहों पर प्रवेश करते समय उतारना होगा मास्क
प्रत्येक व्यक्ति सार्वजनिक स्थान पर आवश्यक रूप से मास्क पहनेगा। लेकिन व्यवसायिक संस्थानों, बैंक, बाजारों की दुकानों जैसे ज्वैलरी शॅाप, शोरूम अन्य वित्तीय संस्थान तथा सराफा दुकानें, जनरल स्टोर आदि में प्रवेश करते समय मास्क उतारना होगा तथा प्रतिष्ठान के अन्दर पुनः मास्क लगाना होगा।

