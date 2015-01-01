पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग से मचा हड़कंप:कोयले से भरी मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियों में आग, दो फायर ब्रिगेड ने पाया काबू

दमोह8 मिनट पहले
गुरूवार की सुबह दमोह रेलवे स्टेशन पर उस समय हड़कंप मच गया, जब रेलवे कंट्रोल जबलपुर से सूचना आई कि कटनी की ओर से आ रही कोयले से भरी मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियों में आग लग गई। आनन-फानन में मालगाड़ी को दमोह में रुकवाया गया। जहां पर दो-दो फायर वाहन द्वारा कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद कोयले में लगी आग को बुझाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार छत्तीसगढ़ के भटगांव साइट से कोयला से लोड होकर करंजी स्टेशन होते हुए 56 बोगियों की ट्रेन एपीएलएस अड़ाणी पावर प्लांट जा रही थी। गुरूवार की सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे यह ट्रेन कटनी मुड़वारा से होकर जैसे ही सगौनी रेलवे स्टेशन से निकली, उसी समय स्टेशन के कर्मचारियों द्वारा इंजन के पीछे वाली दो बोगियों में धुंआ निकलते देखा।

जिसकी सूचना रेलवे कंट्रोल को दी गई, लेकिन बीच में किसी भी स्टेशन पर आग बुझाने के समुचित प्रबंध न होने की वजह से रेलवे कंट्रोल द्वारा दमोह स्टेशन प्रबंधक को सूचना देकर आग बुझाने के निर्देश दिए गए। स्टेशन प्रबंधक द्वारा तत्काल ही जिला प्रशासन को अवगत कराया। कुछ ही देर में नगर पालिका की दो फायर वाहन के साथ-साथ सीएसपी अभिषेक तिवारी सहित भारी पुलिस बल दमोह स्टेशन पहुंच गया।

इधर जीआरपी, आरपीएफ सहित स्टेशन के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी भी मुस्तैद हो गए। करीब 10.40 बजे मालगाड़ी अप लाइन पर आकर रुक गई। इसके बाद रेलवे वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अवगत कराकर आधा घंटे का पावर ब्लॉक लिया गया। जिसमें दमोह से करैया भदौली तक की हाइटेंशन लाइन बंद कर दी गई। इस प्रक्रिया में करीब 15 मिनिट का समय लगा।

इसके बाद 11 बजे फायर वाहन के कर्मचारी मालगाड़ी की बोगी के ऊपर चढ़े और पानी की बौछार कर आग बुझाया गया। लेकिन फायर वाहन का पाइप लाइन लीकेज होने की वजह से काफी पानी व्यर्थ ही बर्बाद हो गया। जिससे पानी खत्म हो गया। जिससे दूसरी फायर वाहन से पानी छोड़कर आग पर काबू पाया। इसके बाद इंजन के दूसरे नंबर की बोगी की आग बुझाई गई। घटना की जानकारी लेने एएसपी शिवकुमार भी स्टेशन पहुंचे।

