कोरोना:शहर में निजी कोविड अस्पताल खोलने के लिए दो डाॅक्टरों को मिली अनुमति, मिशन अस्पताल से भी आवेदन

दमोह13 घंटे पहले
भोपाल, जबलपुर, सागर और दमोह में कोरोना के मरीजों के लिए शासकीय अस्पतालों में पलंग की कमी को देखते हुए शहर के दो निजी डाॅक्टरों सहित एक निजी अस्पताल ने कोविड अस्पताल खोलने के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगी है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से दो डाॅक्टरों को अनुमति दे दी गई है। जबकि एक निजी अस्पताल को अनुमति देने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। बताते हैं कि जबलपुर, सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज और भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में पलंग कम होने की वजह से मरीजों को भर्ती करने में परेशानी जा रही है, कई मरीजों को भर्ती नहीं किया जा रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में मरीजों और उनके अभिभावकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उनकी परेशानी को देखते हुए शहर के दो निजी डाॅक्टरों ने कोविड अस्पताल खोलने के लिए कलेक्टर के पास आवेदन किया था। जिसमें 10 से 15-15 पलंग के कोविड अस्पताल प्रस्तावित किया गया है। कलेक्टर तरुण राठी ने बताया कि दो डाॅक्टरों को अनुमति दे दी गई है। उन्हें कुछ शर्तें भी बताई गईं हैं। जिला अस्पताल की तरह उन्हें सभी शर्तों का पालन करना होगा। यदि ऑक्सीजन की समस्या सामने आएगी तो उन्हें उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके अलावा सारा इंतजाम डाॅक्टरों को करना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल तैयार होने पर शहर में तीन जगह कोविड के मरीज अपने निजी खर्च पर इलाज करा सकेंगे। शासन ने इसकी अनुमति दे दी है। फिलहाल अभी मिशन अस्पताल को अनुमति देने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि निजी अस्पतालाें में इलाज की प्रतिदिन की फीस तय कर दी जाएगी। ताकि मरीज और डाॅक्टरों के बीच में किसी तरह का असमंजस न हो।

