तैयारी:सर्वेक्षण को दो माह शेष, रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए नगर पालिका के सामने कई चुनौतियां

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
जनवरी माह में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर भले ही नगर पालिका ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। शहर के डिवाइडरों पर रंग-रोगन शुरू हो गया है तो वहीं पार्कों एवं डिवाइडरों के बीच लगे पेड़ों की कटिंग कराई जा रही है।

एक से 5 लाख की आबादी वाले शहरों में शामिल दमोह शहर के बीते वर्ष सर्वेक्षण में देश भर में 80 रैकिंग मिली थी। अब नगर पालिका टॉप-50 में जगह बनाने के लिए प्रयास कर रही है। लेकिन इसके लिए उसके सामने अनेक चुनौतियां हैं। जब तक वह इन चुनौतियों को दूर नहीं कर लेती तब तक बीते साल के अंक बरकरार रखना भी मुश्किल हो सकता है।

इस बार सिटीजन फीडबैक 1500 से बढ़कर 1800 अंक का हुआ

बीते साल नगर पालिका को ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस का दर्जा मिला था। अब इसकी दोबारा जांच के लिए नवंबर माह में फिर से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की टीम दमोह आएगी। यदि उसे शहर में कहीं पर भी खुले में शौच जाते हुए लोग नजर आए तो यह ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस का दर्जा छिन सकता है।

क्योंकि शहर के पथरिया फाटक, मांगंज वार्ड नंबर 6, मलैया फाटक, कछयाना मोहल्ला, फुटेरा फाटक रेलवे लाइन एवं धरमपुरा क्षेत्र में अभी भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग खुले में शौच के लिए जाते हैं। जबकि नगर पालिका द्वारा घर-घर शौचालय बनवाए जा चुके हैं।

जब तक इन लोगों को अपने घरों में शौच के लिए जागरुक नहीं किया जाएगा, तब तक ये लोग खुले में ही शौच जाएंगे। ऐसे में नंबर कटेंगे। दूसरी ओर शहर के आबादी क्षेत्र सीताबावली में फेंके जा रहे कचरा के प्रबंधन को लेकर भी नगर पालिका अब तक कोई प्लान नहीं बना पाई है। जबकि वहां पर एक हजार से अधिक परिवार निवास कर रहे हैं। वर्तमान में पूरे टंचिंग ग्राउंड पर कचरा के बड़े-बड़े ढेर लग गए हैं।

हर साल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम आती है तो नगर पालिका लाड़नबाग में कचरा फेंकना शुरू कर देती है, लेकिन इस बार दिल्ली में बैठे अधिकारी गूगल मैप के आधार पर टीम टंचिंग ग्राउंड भेजकर ऑनलाइन जानकारी लेंगे। वहीं शहर में पॉलीथिन की बिक्री भी धड़ल्ले से चल रही है। नगर पालिका कभी-कभार दिखावे के लिए कार्रवाई करती हैं। जिससे शहर की सब्जी दुकानों से लेकर किराना, कपड़ा बाजार आदि पर पॉलीथिन में सामग्री दी जाती है। यदि अंकों में सुधार करना है तो पॉलीथिन पर भी सख्ती से प्रतिबंध लगाना हाेगा।

सिटीजन फीडबैक 1800 अंकों का हुआ

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में जनता की हिस्सेदारी ज्यादा होंगी। क्योंकि 6 हजार अंकों के सर्वेक्षण को चार की बजाय तीन कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। जिसमें सिटीजन फीडबैक के अंक 1500 से बढ़ाकर 1800 कर दिए गए हैं। ऐसे में इस बार रैकिंग सुधार के लिए जनता की अहम भूमिका रहेगी।

हमारी तैयारी शुरू

देखिए हमारे सामने कई चुनौतियां तो हैं, लेकिन सर्वेक्षण के पहले हम उसमें सुधार कर लेंगे। इस बार हम बीते साल से भी बेहतर रैकिंग लाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जिसकी तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।
- जावेद खान, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, नगर पालिका

