नजीर:दो गांवों को साढ़े 3 लाख की समान राशि मिली, एक ने सिर्फ शेड बनाया दूसरे ने पूरा शांतिधाम

दमोह37 मिनट पहले
  • तिंदौनी गांव में सरकारी राशि का सदुपयोग तो परसोरिया में घटिया निर्माण कर राशि का हेरफेर

जिले में मनरेगा के तहत शांतिधाम बनाने में किस तरह का भ्रष्टाचार किया जा रहा है, इसका उदाहरण जिला मुख्यालय से 5 किलोमीटर दूर दमोह पथरिया मार्ग पर 2 ग्राम पंचायतों के बीच में 100 मीटर की दूरी पर बने इन दो शांतिधामों की तस्वीर को देखकर समझा जा सकता है। दमोह जनपद की कुंवरपुर ग्राम पंचायत और परसोरिया में बने दोनों शांतिधाम एक सी लागत से बने हैं, लेकिन दोनों में जमीन आसमान का अंतर है।

ग्राम पंचायत कुंवरपुर के तिंदौनी में 3 लाख 50 हजार रुपए से सर्वसुविधाजनक शांतिधाम बना है। जिसमें दो बड़े टीनशेड, एक छोटा टीनशेड बैठक व्यवस्था, गेट और बाउंड्रीवाॅल बनाया गया है। यहां तक कि लाइट की व्यवस्था भी की गई है।

मुक्तिधाम के अंदर चारों ओर हरे-भरे पौधे लगे हैं और अंदर बकायदा सीसी किया गया है। ताकि बारिश के दिनों में भी लोगों को मुक्तिधाम में अंतिम संस्कार करने के दौरान किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो। मगर इसके ठीक 100 मीटर दूरी पर परसोरिया ग्राम पंचायत का मुक्तिधाम बना है। इसकी लागत समान है, इसमें केवल दो टीनशेड बनाए गए हैं एक में लोहे के एंगल लगा दिए गए हैं। न तो बाउंड्रीवाॅल बनी है और न ही गेट लगा है। सीसी भी नहीं किया गया है।

जिले में 400 से ज्यादा मुक्तिधामों की हालत जर्जर, निर्माण के नाम पर हो रहा भ्रष्टाचार

जिले में इस तरह की स्थिति 400 से ज्यादा मुक्तिधामों की है। जिनमें न तो टीनशेड बने हैं और न ही लोहे के एंगल लगाए गए हैं, केवल मैदान को ही मुक्तिधाम बता दिया गया है। जबकि इनमें निर्माण कार्य की 3 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की राशि निकाल ली गई है।

दमोह जनपद की टिकरी बुजुर्ग ग्राम पंचायत में शांतिधाम बनाने के नाम पर सीधा भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है। यहां पर न तो टीनशेड बना है और न ही लोहे के एंगल लगाए गए हैं, सीधे तौर पर पहाड़ के बाजू में सीमेंट का एक छोटा सा चबूतरा बना दिया गया है, जिसे ग्रामीण मुक्तिधाम बताते हैं और शवों का अंतिम संस्कार करते हैं।

यहां के बालचंद्र और प्रशांत ने बताया कि सालों से मुक्तिधाम बनाने की बात चल रही है, लेकिन मौके पर कुछ नहीं हुआ है। केवल सीमेंट का एक छोटा चबूतरा बना है। जिसे मुक्तिधाम बताया जाता है, जबकि राशि निकाल ली गई है। इसी तरह पटेरा के कुम्हारी में मुक्तिधाम नहीं बना है, वहां पर अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए लोगों को कई तरह की परेशानी होती है।

जिले में 1252 शांतिधाम और मुक्तिधाम बने, केवल 4 शिकायतें ही प्राप्त हुईं

जिले में 1252 मुक्तिधाम और शांतिधाम बन चुके हैं, लेकिन इनमें से केवल चार की शिकायत जिला मुख्यालय तक पहुंची है। जिसमें से तेंदूखेड़ा जनपद क्षेत्र के दो मुक्तिधाम बनाने में भ्रष्टाचार होने पर वसूली की कार्रवाई की गई है, जबकि लहरगुंवा सहित दो ग्राम पंचायतों में शांतिधाम का निर्माण कार्य निरस्त किया गया है। ऐसे में सवाल खड़ा होता है कि हर जनपद में शांतिधाम के निर्माण में गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें प्राप्त होती हैं और मौके पर गड़बड़ी भी है, लेकिन अधिकारी रिकाॅर्ड में सही होना बताकर जांच बंद कर देते हैं।

गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें मिलीं, जांच चल रही है

कुछ शांतिधामों में गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें मिलीं हैं। जिनकी जांच चल रही है। कुछ निर्माण कार्यों में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिलने पर सरपंच सचिव के खिलाफ वसूली की कार्रवाई की गई है। कुछ के निर्माण कार्य ही निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। जिन ग्राम पंचायतों की आप बात कर रहे हैं, उन्हें मैं दिखवाता हूं। -डॉ. गिरीश मिश्रा, जिला पंचायत सीईओ, दमोह

