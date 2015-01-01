पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह में नेताओं की धमाचौकड़ी:केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- बड़ा मलहरा जीते हैं, दमोह विधानसभा का उपचुनाव भी बीजेपी जीतेगी

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • बसपा विधायक रामबाई की पार्टी में आने के संकेत पर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने अपनी सहमति जताई
  • जयंत मलैया भी पहुंचे जरारूधाम, चौकाया

दमोह विधानसभा में उप चुनाव की सरगर्मियों के बीच केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल की ओर से बटियागढ़ के ग्राम मगरोन स्थित जरारु धाम गौ-अभ्यारण्य में आयोजित किए गए अन्नकूट दीपावली मिलन समारोह में नेताओं की धमाचौकड़ी देखने को मिली। कयासों के बीच पूर्व वित्तमंत्री जयंत मलैया भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे।

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दमोह विधानसभा सीट पर आने वाले समय में होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर भी अपना रुख साफ किया। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि चुनाव में बीजेपी की जीत होगी। पटेल ने पथरिया की बसपा विधायक रामबाई के बीजेपी में आने की चर्चा पर उन्होंने अपनी सहमति दी।

यहां पर बात दें कि दो दिन पहले भोपाल में रामबाई ने जयंत मलैया और उनके करीबी पथरिया के पूर्व विधायक लखन पटेल को लेकर गंभीर बयान दिया था। वे दोनों नेताओं का विरोध कर रही हैं। बताते हैं कि रामबाई दमोह शहर में निवास करती हैं। यदि वे बीजेपी में आती हैं तो उपचुनाव में उनकी भूमिका भी हो सकती है।

जरारूधाम में पत्रकारों से चर्चा में एक प्रश्न के दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री पटेल ने कहा कि बीजेपी के प्रति लोगों का विश्वास है। हम सार्वजनिक हित के कामों पर ज्यादा विश्वास करते हैं। प्रदेश में एक दौर आया था जब खंडित जनादेश जनता ने दिया था। इससे पहले स्पष्ट जनादेश मिलता रहा है। खामियाजा मध्यप्रदेश के विकास को भुगतान पड़ा। डेढ़ साल में लोगों को अहसास हुआ कि बीजेपी ही विकास का मॉडल है। जनता ने तय कर लिया है कि केंद्र और राज्य में एक ही पार्टी की सरकार होगी।

इस बीच पटेल ने बड़ा मलहरा में बीजेपी की जीत और आने वाले समय में दमोह विधानसभा में उपचुनाव के दौरान भी पार्टी की जीत होने की बात कही। पथरिया से बसपा विधायक रामबाई के बीजेपी में आने के प्रश्न पर उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी किसी को पार्टी में आने से रोकती नहीं है, यह सब नेतृत्व तय करता है। यदि वे बीजेपी में आना चाहती हैं तो इसमें मेरी सहमति है।

