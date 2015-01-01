पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दमोह में मौसम का हाल:सर्द हवाओं ने रात का पारा 5.6 डिग्री नीचे गिराया

दमोह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन का पारा 27 डिग्री, रात का 12 डिग्री दर्ज

सर्द हवाओं के कारण रात का पारा 5.6 डिग्री नीचे गिर गया। दिन के तापमान में मामूली गिरावट आई है। शनिवार को दिनभर सर्द हवाएं चलीं। सूरज ढलने के बाद ठंड का असर तेज हो गया। रात का तापमान 12.0 डिग्री एवं दिन का तापमान 27.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि शुक्रवार को रात का तापमान 17.6 डिग्री एवं दिन का तापमान 27.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। गुरूवार को दिन का रात का तापमान 18.0 डिग्री और दिन का तापमान 32.0 डिग्री था।

तीन दिन में दिन का तापमान 5 डिग्री नीचे आया तो रात का पारा 6 डिग्री नीचे पहुंच गया। जिससे मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। शाम 7 बजे से ही सर्द हवाएं चलने लगी थीं। वहीं सुबह 11 बजे तक सर्द हवाएं असर दिखाती रहीं। कृषि मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक राजेश खवसे ने बताया कि तीन चार दिनों तक मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा, सर्द हवाएं चलेगीं ठंड बढेगी। तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है।

गर्म कपड़ों का बाजार गर्माया: ठंड बढ़ने के साथ शहर में गर्म कपड़ों के बाजार में भी भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। लोगों में ऊनी टोपा, जैकेट, बनियार, मोजे की मांग बढ़ी है। दुकानों पर व्यापारियों ने स्टॉक इकत्रित करना शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार शहर में तिब्बती शरणार्थी कम आए हैं पिछले सालाेें में जहां आठ से दस दुकानें लगती थी इस बार दो दुकानें ही लगी हैं। किल्लाई नाका चौराहा के पास मार्डन आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र के सामने तिब्बती शरणार्थियों की दो दुकानों पर लोग खरीदी करने पहुंच रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें