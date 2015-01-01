पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंवला नवमीं:महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा-अर्चना कर बांधा धागा, परिक्रमा भी की, पिकनिक मनाई

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
  • जटाशंकरधाम, बड़ी देवी, बेलाताल में रही भारी भीड़

कार्तिक मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की आंवली नवमीं तिथि पर महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड़ का पूजन किया। शहर के जटाशंकर, बड़ी देवी, बेलाताल टापू सहित अन्य धार्मिक स्थानों पर महिलाओं की भारी भीड़ रही। जहां पर महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा अर्चना कर धागा बांधकर परिक्रमा की। इसके बाद कथा का श्रवण कर दीपदान किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने पिकनिक का आनंद भी उठाया। पूजा के बाद महिलाओं ने पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन किया। कुछ महिलाओं ने दालबाटी भी बनाई।

सुबह से शाम तक यहां पर सैकड़ों महिलाओं ने आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान भोलेनाथ के दर्शन कर पुण्यलाभ अर्जित किया। महिला सरोज खरे, भारती विश्वकर्मा ने बताया ऐसी मान्यता है कि जो भी आंवली नवमीं को आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा करता है उसकी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं।

पेड़ के नीचे भोजन करने का भी विशेष महत्व है। जिसके चलते सभी महिलाएं अपने घरों से विशेष पकवान व भोजन बनाकर लाईं और पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन किया। पंडित रवि शास्त्री ने बताया कि आज के दिन से पूर्णिमा तक भगवान विष्णु का आंवला में निवास रहता है।

इसलिए आंवला को विष्णु स्वरूप में पूजा जाता है। आंवला नवमीं के पूजन से भगवान लक्ष्मी नारायण प्रसन्न होते हैं। लक्ष्मी जी की कृपा होती हैं। साथ ही समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं। उन्होंने कहा आंवली नवमी को अक्षय नवमीं भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन द्वापर युग का प्रारंभ हुआ था। इसलिए इस दिन का विशेष महत्व होता है

जटाशंकरधाम में लगा मेला, जमकर की खरीदी
आंवली नवमीं पर जटाशंकरधाम में मेला लगा। जहां पर बच्चों के खिलौनों के अलावा महिलाओं के लिए श्रृंगार सामग्री सहित घरेलू उपयोग में आने वाली सामग्री की दुकानें लगी थीं। जहां पर महिलाओं व बच्चे खरीददारी करते नजर आए। इसके अलावा यहां पर चाट के ठेले भी लगाए गए थे। जहां पर युवतियों की भारी भीड़ दिखी।

