पर्व:नरक चतुर्दशी पर श्रीकृष्ण के साथ यमराज की भी पूजा की जाएगी

दमोह3 घंटे पहले
पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व की शुरूआत 12 नवंबर धनतेरस से शुरू हो रही है। धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन दीपावली के पहले नरक चतुर्दशी का भी विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। ज्योतिष आचार्य पं. रवि शास्त्री ने बताया कि नरक चतुर्दशी के दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने 16 हजार कन्याओं से विवाह किया था। दीपावली के एक दिन पहले नरक चतुर्दशी मनाई जाती है। इस दिन की उपासना की जाती है। नरक चतुर्दशी पर भगवान कृष्ण की उपासना भी की जाती है, क्योंकि इसी दिन उन्होंने नरकासुर का वध किया था। इस बार नरक चतुर्दशी 13 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी।

रूप चौदस पर करें यम की पूजा

वहीं इस दिन सिर्फ कृष्ण की ही नहीं बल्कि यम देवता की पूजा का भी विधान है। यही कारण है कि इस दिन घर के मुख्य आंगन में या बीचों बीच दीपक जलाकर परिवार के सदस्यों के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना की जाती है। इस दिन दीप दान का काफी महत्व होता है।

क्यों होती है भगवान कृष्ण की पूजा

पं. शास्त्री के अनुसार नरकासुर एक राक्षस था जिसका वध भगवान कृष्ण ने अपनी पत्नी सत्यभामा की मदद से किया था, जिस दिन उन्होंने नरकासुर का संहार किया उस दिन नरक चतुर्दशी ही थी, इसीलिए इस दिन कई जगहों पर भगवान कृष्ण की विशेष आराधना की जाती है।

पुराणों में वर्णन मिलता है कि नरकासुर ने 16 हजार कन्याओं को बंधक बनाकर रखा था और उन्हें ही आज़ाद कराने के लिए भगवान कृष्ण ने सत्यभामा की मदद ली और नरकासुर का संहार कर दिया। लेकिन बाद में उन कन्याओं के माता पिता ने उन्हें अस्वीकार कर दिया तो नंदलाला ने उन सभी सोलह हजार कन्याओं के साथ विवाह किया और उन्हें समाज में सम्मान दिलवाया। इसीलिए भगवान कृष्ण की 16 हजार पत्नियां व 8 मुख्य पटरानियां हैं।

नरक चतुर्दशी पूजा विधि

मान्यता है इस दिन यम की पूजा की जाए तो अकाल मृत्यु के भय से मुक्ति मिल जाती है, इसीलिए इस दिन घर के मुख्य द्वार के बांई ओर अनाज की ढेरी रखें, इस पर सरसों के तेल का एक मुखी दीपक जलाना चाहिए लेकिन दीपक की लौ दक्षिण दिशा की ओर कर दें।

