विरोध:महंगाई के विरोध में युवा कांग्रेस ने मशाल रैली निकालकर गाजे-बाजे के साथ किया प्रदर्शन

दमाेह4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय से बस स्टैंड, घंटाघर होते हुए न अंबेडकर चौक तक निकाली मशाल रैली

लगातार बढ़ रही महंगाई के विरोध में मंगलवार की शाम कांग्रेसियों ने शहर में मशाल रैली निकालकर प्रदर्शन किया। जिला युवा कांग्रेस विधानसभा युवा कांग्रेस के तत्वाधान में वरिष्ठ एवं युवा कांग्रेसियों ने जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय से बस स्टैंड, घंटाघर होते हुए नारेबाजी करते हुए अंबेडकर चौक तक मशाल रैली बाजे गाजे के साथ निकाली। अंबेडकर चौक पर नारेबाजी प्रदर्शन किया गया।

जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय टंडन, जिला युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मंजीत यादव, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष अफजल खान, रफीक खान, अभिषेक डिम्हा ने कहा कि कभी ये भाजपाई यह गीत बजाते थे कि मंहगाई डायन खाय जात है लेकिन आज कोरोना से भी बढ़कर मंहगाई पैर पसार रही है, गरीब कराह रहा है लेकिन यह धर्म के नाम पर चंदा लेने में मशगूल हैं।

सतीश जैन, लालचंद राय, परम यादव, कमला निषाद, सुशीला सीरोठिया, यशपाल राजपूत, वीरेंद्र ठाकुर, नितिन मिश्रा, सुदामा दुबे, सोनू जैन, आशुतोष शर्मा, प्रफुल्ल श्रीवास्तव, शानु जुनेजा, अरविंद अवस्थी, चिंटू ठाकुर, प्रशांत हजारी, अजय जाटव, गौरव राय, अमर सिंह, मनीष पांडे ने भी मशाले जलाकर यह शपथ ली कि यह हमारा प्रतीकात्मक प्रदर्शन है यदि केंद्र की भाजपा एवं प्रदेश सरकार जो कि आम जनता को चुनाव के समय धर्म एवं जाति में बांटकर आमजन का ध्यान मूलभूत समस्याओं से भटकाकर वोटों को हथिया लेती है ऐसी सरकार को हम उखाड़ फेकेंगें इसका अंत निकट है। इस दौरान मुरसलीम कुरैशी, रमेश राठौर, दीपक मिश्रा, राजा रौतेला, रविशंकर चौधरी, केके अग्रवाल, धनसींग राजपूत, मानक अहिरवार की उपस्थिति रही। इस मौके पर पुलिस और फायर वाहन मौजूद रहा।

