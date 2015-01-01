पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दमोह:दमोह-कटनी मार्ग पर बाइक सवार युवक दूसरी बाइक से टकराकर कार के नीचे आया, मौत

दमोह32 मिनट पहले
हिंडोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के भदौली गांव निवासी एक युवक की वाहन दुर्घटना में बुधवार दोपहर मौत हो गई। घटना दमोह कटनी मार्ग पर धरमपुरा नाका के पास की है।

जानकारी अनुसार मुकेश पिता रामचरण पटेल 32 बाइक से दमोह आढ़त पर आया था जहां से वापस लौटकर अपने गांव जा रहा था तभी धरमपुर नाका के आगे वाहन दुर्घटना में उसके सिर में गंभीर चोटें आने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। 108 एंबुलेंस से उसे जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

सूचना मिलने पर परिजन और ग्रामीण जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। परिजनों द्वारा घटना स्थल पर पूछताछ की गई जिसमें कार की टक्कर से मौत हो बताया गया। वहीं परिजनों द्वारा आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज निकलवाई गई तो युवक बाइक से जाते समय पहले आगे चल रही दूसरी बाइक से टकराया और सड़क पर गिर गया। तभी सामने से तेज रफ्तार में आ रही कार के नीचे आना बताया गया।

परिजनों की माने तो हादसे के बाद कार कोतवाली थाना परिसर में लाकर खड़ी की गई। पुलिस द्वारा घटना स्थल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज निकलवाए गए हैं। पुलिस ने मामला जांच में लिया है।

