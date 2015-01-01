पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासनिक लापरवाही:असहाय को जीते जी नहीं मिला शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ, बीमारी से मौत

देवरीकला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 45 साल के असहाय शंकर की इलाज के अभाव में मौत, सांस का रोगी था

सरकार गरीबों के कल्याण के लिए अनेक योजनाएं चला रही है लेकिन गरीबों को इन योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ताजा मामला देवरी विकासखंड की जनपद पंचायत देवरी के अंतर्गत आने वाली ग्राम पंचायत सिंगपुर गंजन का है। जहां के गरीब और असहाय शंकर रैकवार 45 साल की इलाज के अभाव में मौत हो गई। शंकर लंबे समय से सांस का राेगी था।

इलाज के लिए पैसे नहीं थे अनेकों प्रयास के बाद भी गरीबी रेखा में नाम नहीं जुड़ पाया और ना ही आयुष्मान कार्ड व अन्य सरकारी सुविधाओं का लाभ ले पाया। जिंदगी और मौत से संघर्ष करते-करते सोमवार को उसकी मृत्यु हो गई।

सिंगपुर गंजन गांव में खेती किसानी करने वाले समाज सेवी नरेश गौर ने बताया कि शंकर रैंकवार बीमारी से जूझता रहा लेकिन सरकारी मदद नहीं मिली। जबकि गांव में निवास से संबंधित आधर कार्ड वगैरह सभी दस्तावेज हैं। उन्होंने भी प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के यहां जाकर गरीबी रेखा में नाम जुड़वाने की गुहार की थी, आयुष्मान कार्ड एवं संबल कार्ड के लिए आवेदन दिया था लेकिन अधिकारियों ने एक गरीब बीमार व्यक्ति के इलाज के लिए उसकी मदद नहीं की।

ग्राम पंचायत के पंचायत सचिव सरपंच और रोजगार सहायक को कई बार उसकी व्यथा बताई लेकिन उन्हें भी गांव के गरीब व्यक्ति पर तरस नहीं आया। शंकर की शादी भी नहीं हुई थी और अकेला ही अपना पेट भरने के लिए मजदूरी करके अपना गुजारा करता रहा।

नरेश ने बताया कि उन्होंने शंकर की दयनीय दशा को देखते हुए अपने खेत पर मजदूरी पर रखा था और इलाज के लिए भी उसकी मदद करता रहा लेकिन शंकर के लिए लाखों रुपए इलाज में खर्च होना थे जो न शंकर के पास थे ना ही मेरे पास। उन्होंने बताया कि देवरी सीईओ एसडीएम तक शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने हेतु गुहार लगाता रहा इसके बावजूद भी शंकर को जीते जी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल सका। आखिरकार शंकर की माैत हो गई।

स्थानीय अमले की घरों में खानापूर्त
यह पहला मामला नहीं है शंकर जैसे कई मामले इस देवरी जनपद पंचायत के अंतर्गत आने वाली समस्त पंचायतों में सामने आते रहे हैं। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की मंंशा के विरुद्ध स्थानीय अमला कार्य कर रहा है विगत दिनों मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा निर्देशित किया गया था कि मध्य प्रदेश की समस्त पंचायतों में संबल योजना जैसी योजना को घर-घर तक पहुंचाना है एवं डोर टू डोर सर्वे कर सभी पात्र व्यक्तियों को लाभ देना है लेकिन स्थानीय अमला अपने घरों पर बैठकर ही खानापूर्ति कर लेता है। जिसके चलते शंकर जैसे कई जरूरतमंदों को योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल पाता।

मुझे पंचायत में आए हुए एक माह हुआ
^मैं ग्राम पंचायत में नया आया हूं। मुझे एक माह ही हुआ है और मुझे आज जानकारी लगी की शंकर की मौत हो गई है। जिसका मुझे बहुत खेद है और अगर शासन की किसी योजना में वह पंजीकृत होगा तो उसे तत्परता से लाभ दिलाया जाएगा। -राम कुमार शुक्ला, सचिव, ग्राम पंचायत सिंगपुर गंजन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें