घुवारा का मामला:मुंशी ने महिला दुकानदार से की मारपीट, आक्रोशित दुकानदारों ने लगा दिया जाम

घुवारा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर खोला गया जाम
  • दो घंटे तक लगा रहा जाम, अफसरों की समझाइश के बाद माने

घुवारा चौकी में पदस्थ एक मुंशी ने फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वाली एक गरीब महिला के साथ गाली गलौज कर मारपीट कर दी। उसका सामान भी फैंक दिया। इस कार्रवाई से आक्रोशित लोगो ने सागर-टीकमगढ़ रोड पर जाम लगा दिया था। तहसीलदार व थाना प्रभारी की समझाइश पर लोग शांत हुए और 2 घंटे बाद आवागमन बहाल हुआ।

दोपहर करीब 1 बजे घुवारा उप थाना में पदस्थ मुंशी धनीराम तिवारी निकले। धनतेरस के कारण काफी दुकानें फुटपाथ पर लगी थीं। मुंशी तिवारी की फुटपाथी दुकानदारों से कहा सुनी हो गई। इसी दौरान मुंशी ने फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वाली विमला पति विनोद असाटी से गाली गलौज कर मारपीट कर दी। जिससे दुकानदार भड़क गए और मैन बस स्टेंड हाइवे पर जाम लगा दिया।

पीड़ित महिला दुकानदार विमला पति विनोद असाटी का कहना था कि वह अपने बेटे राहुल असाटी के साथ रोड के किनारे दिवाली के सामान फोटो, तस्वीरें गजरा की दुकान लगाए हुए थी। बाजार में उसके जैसी अनेक दुकानें लगी थीं। मुंशी ने आकर सीधे गाली देना शुरू कर दिया, विमला ने बताया कि जब उससे गाली देने को मना किया तो उसने मारपीट कर दी और उसकी दुकान का सामान फैंक दिया।

थाना प्रभारी बोले, जांच के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

इस संबंध में भगवां थाना प्रभारी डीएसपी पंकज मिश्रा का कहना है कि मुंशी ने गलत किया है। इसकी च एसडीओपी से कराई जाएगी, जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर खुला जाम

सूचना मिलते ही तहसीलदार सुनील वर्मा और थाना प्रभारी पंकज मिश्रा मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने पीड़ित महिला सहित अन्य दुकानदारों को समझाइश देते हुए मुंशी पर कार्रवाई किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया। तब कहीं लोग माने और जाम खुल सका। इसके बाद पीड़ित महिला विमला असाटी ने मुंशी मनीराम तिवारी के खिलाफ शिकायती आवेदन दिया।

