पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सिद्ध बरिया धाम में प्रतिदिन निशुल्क भोजन:नि:शुल्क भोजन व्यवस्था के लिए लगाई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रोटी मशीन

हरपालपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर के सिद्ध बरिया धाम में प्रतिदिन निशुल्क भोजन व्यवस्था की जा रही है। श्री मारुति मानस संघ समिति ने यहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रोटी मशीन लगाई है। इस मशीन में एक बार में 580 रोटियां एक साथ सेंक कर बाहर निकलती हैं।

इससे भंडारे में प्रतिदिन पर्याप्त रोटी शीघ्रता से निकलेंगी। इसे ऑपरेट करने के लिए एक आदमी लगाया जाएगा। श्री मारुती मानस के अध्यक्ष विनोद अग्रवाल, राजीव अग्रवाल केशव अग्रवाल, मनीष पुरवार, अमित अग्रवाल, प्रदीप गुप्ता, सरदार बस्से सहित संघ के सभी सदस्यों ने प्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए नगरवासियों से इसी प्रकार सहयोग की अपील की है।

पूर्व की भांति नगर वासियों का जो स्नेह एवं सहयोग श्री मारुति मानस संघ को मिल रहा है, उसी प्रेरणा से सेवा सर्वधर्म समभाव में एक पायदान आगे बढ़कर इस मशीन को लगाकर भंडारे में बढ़ोतरी की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें