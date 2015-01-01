पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरपालपुर में नेशनल हाइवे का मामला:कृषि भूमि पर अवैध रूप से बनाई जा रही कॉलोनी के कार्य को जेसीबी से किया ध्वस्त

हरपालपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई

नगर के बस स्टेंड के समीप नेशनल हाइवे पर कृषि भूमि पर बनाई जा रही अवैध कॉलोनी के कार्य को प्रशासन ने सख्ती पूर्वक जेसीबी मशीन से ध्वस्त कर दिया है।

नगर के बस स्टैंड से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर नेशनल हाइवे 76 से लगे कैमाहा मौजा के खसरा क्रमांक 420, 422, 423 एवं 424 के अंतर्गत हरी गौतम अपनी खेती वाली 6 एकड़ भूमि पर अवैध रूप से प्लाट बनाकर बेचने की तैयारी में थे। लेकिन मामला कलेक्टर के संज्ञान में आते ही उन्होंने गंभीरता से लेते हुए एसडीएम नौगांव विनय द्विवेदी को निर्देशित कर अवैध रूप से बनाई जा रही कॉलोनी को ध्वस्त करने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर के आदेश पर एडीएम नौगांव विनय द्विवेदी, तहसीलदार वीपी सिंह, एसडीओपी कमल जैन, सीएमओ हरपालपुर संजय सिंह एवं टीआई मोहम्मद याकूब खान अपने के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। एसडीएम विनय द्विवेदी ने खेतिहर भूमि पर बिना प्रशासन की परमीशन के विक्रय किए जाने वाले प्लाॅटों पर रोक लगा दी।

साथ ही जो काम चल रहा था जेसीबी मशीन से उसे ध्वस्त करवा दिया गया। एसडीएम विनय द्विवेदी का कहना है कि यह कॉलोनी अवैध रूप से बनाई जा रही थी और कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर इस कॉलोनी को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। नगर में जितने भी अवैध रूप से कालोनियां बनाई गई हैं उन पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नौगांव तहसीलदार वीपी सिंह का कहना है कि खेतिहर भूमि पर बड़े-बड़े लोकलुभावन बोर्ड लगाकर भू माफियाओं द्वारा अवैध रूप से कॉलोनी के नाम पर प्लॉट बेचे जा रहे हैं। खेती के भूमि के प्लाटों की बिना संपूर्ण जानकारी के न खरीदें। नगर में अवैध रूप से बनाई जा रही कॉलोनियों पर प्रशासन की अभी तक की यह सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई है।

