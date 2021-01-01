पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:गल्ला व्यापारी की स्कूटी से 2 लाख 35 हजार रुपए से भरा थैला गायब

हटा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राय चौराहा पर स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक से व्यापारी ने निकाले थे रुपए

मंगलवार की दोपहर राय चौराहा पर सेंट्रल बैंक से रुपए निकालकर जा रहे एक गल्ला व्यापारी की गाड़ी पर 2 लाख 35 हजार रुपए से भरा थैला एक युवक ने गायब कर दिया। युवक सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया है। पुलिस उसकी जांच में जुटी हुई है। नगर के गौरीशंकर वार्ड निवासी गल्ला व्यापारी सुरजीत पिता पवन राय 24 मंगलवार की दोपहर सेंट्रल बैंक से 2 लाख 35 हजार रुपए निकालकर अपने घर जा रहा था।

जहां बैंक से निकालते हुए रुपए से भरा थैला अपनी गाड़ी पर टांग दिया और गाड़ी निकालने के लिए बाजू में खड़ी गाड़ी को अलग करने लगा। इसी बीच पहले से घात लगाए बैठे एक युवक ने गाड़ी से थैला निकालकर दौड़ लगा दी और रफूचक्कर हो गया। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही पीड़ित के साथ हटा पुलिस स्थानीय इलाके के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालकर चोर तक पहुंचने के प्रयास में जुटी रही।

जिसमें यह बात सामने आ रही है कि रुपयों से भरा थैला पार करने वाले अज्ञात युवक के साथ एक अन्य युवक भी शामिल था। पूरा घटना क्रम सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हुआ है। गौरतलब है कि बैंक से निकलते समय रुपए अज्ञात चोर द्वारा पार करने वाला यह पहला घटना क्रम नहीं है। इसके पूर्व भी कई घटना क्रम सामने आए हैं, लेकिन पुलिस किसी भी आरोपी का पता नहीं लगा पाई है।

व्यापारी बोला-बैंक प्रबंधन ने किया गुमराह

सुजीत राय ने बताया कि जैसे ही चोर थैला लेकर भागने की जानकारी लगी तो मैंने बैंक में अंदर जाकर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में घटना की फुटेज निकालने की बात कही। तो बताया गया कि हमारे बैंक के बाहर कैमरे नहीं लगे लेकिन दोबारा बताया गया कि बाहर कैमरे लगे हैं, इसके बाद फुटेज देखने को मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser