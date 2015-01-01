पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:डाॅक्टर, जेलर और बीएसएनएल अफसर को कोर्ट ने दिया नोटिस

  • देवेंद्र चौरसिया की हत्या के आरोपियों का मालमा

देवेंद्र चौरसिया हत्याकांड के आरोपियों की हटा के अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय में सुनवाई के दौरान वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग न हो पाना, आरोपियों को बीमार बताकर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना और आरोपियों को सुनवाई के दौरान एकत्रित न करने के मामले में न्यायाधीश ने डाॅक्टर, जेलर और बीएसएनएल के अधिकारी को नोटिस जारी करके तलब किया है। तीनों के लिए मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश होकर अपना जवाब देना है।

यहां पर बता दें कि 9 नवंबर को इस मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान कुछ आरोपियों के जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती होना बताया गया था, जबकि वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग की बीएसएनएल ने लिंक फैल होना और आदेश के बावजूद कुछ आरोपियों को दमोह जेल से हटा जेल नहीं भेजना पाया गया था।

जिस पर न्यायालय की अवहेलना मानकर अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश आरपी सोनकर ने मेडिकल ऑफिसर को नोटिस जारी करके सीएमएचओ को उपस्थित होकर जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए थे। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में लिंक फेल होने के कारण ऑनलाइन गवाही न हो पाने के कारण दूर संचार विभाग के अधिकारियों को आगामी सुनवाई 25 नवंबर को कनेक्टिविटी स्थापित करने के निर्देश देकर जवाब के लिए 24 नबंवर की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है।

बीमार बता कर अस्पताल में शिफ्ट करने, कांफ्रेंसिंग न कराने पर दिया नोटिस
गौरतलब है कि देवेंद्र चौरसिया हत्याकांड के एक आरोपी चंदू उर्फ कौशलेंद्र सिंह की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए ट्रायल कोर्ट को शीघ्र सुनवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन पिछले एक साल से प्रकरण आरोपियों की अनुपस्थिति के कारण अभियोजन गवाही नहीं करा पा रहा था। 9 नवंबर को भी गवाही नहीं हो पाई। जिस पर अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश आरपी सोनकर ने 25 नवंबर से 28 नवंबर के सत्र में आरोपियों की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के लिए कनेक्टिविटी सुनिश्चित करने के स्पष्ट निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिए हैं।

