आमजनों को परेशानी:पुलिस की अनदेखी से मुख्य मार्ग अवरुद्ध, सड़कों पर जगह-जगह लगे हाथठेले

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जहां-तहां खड़े रहते हैं दर्जनों ठेले, दिन में कई बार बनती है जाम की स्थिति

नगर में प्रशासन की अनदेखी से जगह-जगह जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। बस स्टैंड से बड़ा बाजार मार्ग, मंदिर मस्जिद चौराहा से राय चौराहा मुख्य मार्ग पर दुकानदारों ने दुकान की सामग्री सड़क पर लगा ली है। दर्जनों की संख्या में हाथठेला सड़कों पर जहां-तहां खड़े किए जाने से मार्ग अवरुद्ध हो रहे हैं। इन्हें रोकने टोकने वाला कोई नहीं है।

जिससे आवागमन बाधित हो रहा है और दिन में कई बार जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। त्योहार का सीजन होने के कारण ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से बड़ी संख्या में दोपहिया वाहन बड़ा बाजार में जहां-तहां खड़े होकर आवागमन अवरुद्ध कर रहे हैं। गलती से ही यदि कोई कार जीप या ट्रेक्टर बाजार में घुस जाता है तो अफरा-तफरी मच जाती है और लोगों के अकारण ही परेशान होना पड़ता है। बाजार से बजरिया जाने वालों का समय भी बर्बाद होता है।

स्थानीय निवासी रामसेवक पटेल, दुर्गेश पटेल, हरिसिंह, श्यामलाल रजक ने बताया कि नगर में वैसे ही हमेशा सड़कों पर हाथठेला खड़े रहते हैं, लेकिन त्यौहारी सीजन की वजह से कई सामग्री की बिक्री होने की वजह से बड़ी संख्या में हाथठेला चालक सड़क पर ही खड़े हो रहे हैं।

जबकि प्रशासन को त्यौहार देखते हुए इन सभी हाथठेला चालकों को सड़क से अलग कर एक व्यवस्थित जगह शिफ्ट करना चाहिए। ताकि नगर एवं आसपास के ग्रामीण अंचलों से आने वाले लोगों को परेशानी न हो। लेकिन इस दिशा में न तो नगर पालिका और न ही पुलिस प्रशासन कोई ध्यान दे रही है। जिसका खामियाजा आम जनता को भुगतना पड़ता है।

कराई जाएगी कार्रवाई

नगर निरीक्षक दीपक खत्री का कहना है कि नगर पालिका की टीम भ्रमण करे तो पुलिस बल उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा। फिर भी पुलिस प्रशासन शीघ्र ही नगर पालिका के साथ सड़क पर खड़े होने वाले हाथठेला चालकों पर कार्रवाई करेगी।

