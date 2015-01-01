पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लकड़ी की तस्करी:वन विभाग की कार्रवाई खैर की लकड़ी जब्त होने के बाद जंगलों सर्चिंग शुरू

हटा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

बीती रात वन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा सगोनी रेंज के बिलाखुर्द के पास करीब 20 लाख रुपए की खैर (कत्था) की पकड़ी गई लकड़ी किसकी है और कहां से आई इसके बारे में दूसरे दिन भी कोई पता नहीं चल सका है।

शुक्रवार को गिनती करने पर कुल 700 नग खेल की लकड़ी पाई गई। इधर वन विभाग द्वारा आसपास के क्षेत्रों में खैर के जंगलों में सघन चेकिंग शुरू की गई है ताकि यह लकड़ी कहां से लगाई गई और किसके द्वारा लगाई गई, इसका पता लगाया जा सके।

जानकारों के अनुसार जिस रेंज से खैर की लकड़ी की जब्ती हुई है, उससे थोड़ी ही दूरी पर पन्ना जिले का जंगल है, जहां पर बहुतायत मात्रा मे खैर के पेड़ लगे हुए हैं। संभवत: वहां से तस्करी कर दमोह जिले की सीमा पर लाकर परिवहन किया जाता होगा।

इस लकड़ी की मांग दूसरे प्रदेशों में अधिक है। शायद यह लकड़ी भी वहीं भेजी जाती होगी। यदि वन विभाग इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेकर पड़ताल करे तो बेशकीमती खैर के पेड़ काटने वाले वन माफिया सामने आ सकते हैं।

इसके पहले वन विभाग चंदन और सागौन की लकडी पर तस्करी करने वाले लोगों पर नजर रखती थी, लेकिन पान में उपयोग होने वाले कत्थे का निर्माण इसी लकड़ी से होता है जो दिनों दिन मंहगा होता जा रहा है। इस कारण इस लकड़ी की भी तस्करी की जाने लगी हैं।

हटा वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी संतोष कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि बहुमूल्य खैर की लकड़ी तीन दिन से खेत में पड़ी हुई थी। जिसके बाद सूचना मिलने वन विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जब्त की गई। लकड़ी को हटा वन परिक्षेत्र में रखा गया।

